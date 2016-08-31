Valenica, Poyet, Henry and Belic depart West Ham on deadline day

West Ham United have loaned out Enner Valencia, Doneil Henry and Luka Belic, while Diego Poyet has been released by the Hammers on a busy transfer deadline day.

Quick clearout

It has certainly been a busy transfer window at the London Stadium, with a number of players going in and out, and that proved to be no different as the window was close to slamming shut.

Slaven Bilic managed to bring in one new face before the clock struck 11, with World Cup winning full-back Alvaro Arbeloa joining on a free, but the activity was certainly at the exit door.

The biggest player to leave Stratford on Wednesday was the seemingly want away striker Valencia, as he joined big spenders Everton on season-long loan, with the option of a permanent deal.

The Ecuadorian scored eight goals since his £12m from Mexican side Pachuca two years ago, and has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, opting for Goodison Park on the final day, and will join up with Ronald Koeman's after the international break.

A number of young Hammers have taken advantage of the loan system, with the likes of Martin Samuelsen and Reece Burke all moving on a temporary basis. This is no different for Belic and Henry, who have joined Motherwell and AC Horsens respectively.

Belic will remain at Fir Park until January 2017, having made six appearances for the development side last season. Henry has joined the Danish Superliga club for the full season, and will join up with his new squad after his international duties with Canada.

Above: Diego Poyet training with former club West Ham after leaving by mutual consent | Photo: whufc.com

Time to go their separate ways

The only permanent departure on deadline day was Poyet, with the club and player coming to a mutual decision to terminate his contract.

The 21-year-old leaves the Hammers having made 10 appearances in his two years in claret and blue.

Poyet told whufc.com: "I have enjoyed my two seasons with West Ham" and went on to thank the club for "giving him the opportunity to fulfill a dream of playing in the Premier League."

He concluded that "following discussions" it was agreed that his contract would be would mutually terminated "to continue his development elsewhere."



West Ham United will take on Watford at the London Stadium on Saturday, September 10 with kick-off at 3pm BST.