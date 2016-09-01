Danny Ings to feature in Liverpool's behind-closed-doors friendly with Huddersfield Town

Danny Ings is one of several players expected to feature when Liverpool take on Huddersfield Town in a behind-closed-doors friendly at their Melwood training ground on Friday.

The Reds have 14 players out on international duty, but will take on the Championship leaders in order for the fringe players in Jürgen Klopp's squad to improve their fitness.

One of those expected to feature is striker Ings, who the club resisted as many as eight approaches from Premier League clubs - both loan and permanent offers - for, towards the end of the recent transfer window.

It is thought that Sunderland were even willing to pay as much as £20 million to bring Ings to the club, although their interest was firmly rebuffed given the role he has to play at Anfield this term.

The England international, still searching for full fitness, is looking to prove to Klopp that he is nearing peak sharpness in the hope of making the squad for the visit of champions Leicester City at Anfield next Saturday.

Klopp has long declared that Ings would be an important member of the first-team squad for the upcoming season, although Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge are currently ahead of him in the pecking order up front.

Brazilian forward Firmino is also set to feature against Huddersfield, as are deputy left-back James Milner, Alberto Moreno, Lucas Leiva, Kevin Stewart and summer signings Joel Matip and Alex Manninger.

Academy graduates Cameron Brannagan, Connor Randall, Tiago Ilori and Pedro Chirivella could also take part in the friendly as Klopp looks to give those who have yet to play this season a chance to impress.

Handful of Reds youngsters in the frame to play

Klopp has overseen youthful training sessions throughout the week. (Picture: Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The clash could also grant the German the opportunity to play a number of Academy youngsters, who have been training with the senior squad this week.

Goalkeeper Andy Firth, as well as defenders Joe Maguire, Conor Masterson, Corey Whelan and Juanma will hope to be involved, as will midfielders Adam Phillips, Yan Dhanda and summer signing Rafael Camacho.

Forwards Rhian Brewster, Okera Simmonds and Toni Gomes have also had the invaluable opportunity to train alongside some of Liverpool's senior players and could get minutes against what promises to be a competitive tie against Huddersfield.

David Wagner's side have made a flying start to the season with four wins and a draw from their first five second-tier fixtures, helping them sit two points clear at the top of the table.

Reds goalkeeper Danny Ward is on loan at the Terriers and kept his first clean sheet in their 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday, but is absent for the friendly.

The highly-rated shotstopper, who made several excellent saves in the win over Wolves, is currently in training with the Wales squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Moldova next week.

The clash represents the growing bond between the two clubs in recent months, with Klopp and Wagner having gone head-to-head in pre-season back in July.

Klopp's charges beat Huddersfield 2-0 at the John Smith's Stadium thanks to goals from Marko Grujic and Alberto Moreno, a clash largely organised by the two managers - whose friendship stretches back to their days together at Borussia Dortmund.