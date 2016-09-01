Manchester United summer transfer window 2016 review

Jose Mourinho took over as manager at the end of May and knew straight away what he would need to do in the transfer window in order to improve his Manchester United squad.

By failing to qualify for the Champions League this season it was a massive problem as the club should be in that competition every year. Mourinho knew that he would need to find a few big characters in the team in order to improve this season.

It was clear from early on that the Portuguese boss had identified four positions that he wanted to address and that is exactly what he managed to do as the club got their business done good and early before the start of the new Premier League season.

The four acquisitions turned out to be Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Paul Pogba. It's a very exciting time to be a Manchester United fan at this time with these new players coming into the club.

Bailly was Mourinho's first signing

Bailly has made an impressive start to his United career | Photo: Getty Images

Mourinho's first signing as United manager was Bailly, who many people had never heard of before. Cearly, though, Mourinho did, asking the club to get the deal done.

Bailly was brought in from Villarreal back in June for £30m and has settled in at the club very well producing three Man of the Match performances from the four competitive matches so far.

The defender has come in and made the centre back role his own with his power and pace which is something that the club needed at the back.

The club moved quick to sign Ibrahimovic on a free transfer

The second signing that the club made was Ibrahimovic on a free transfer and this was someone who has certainly added real character to the team.

Ibrahimovic left Paris-Saint Germain at the end of his contract. The club moved quickly, allowing Mourinho to restart his excellent relationship with the striker immediately.

The striker has already shown his class in his short United career to date, scoring four goals in four competitive matches. Mourinho and Ibrahimovic together is a very exciting prospect, hopefully taking the club back to where it belongs; at the top.

Mkhitaryan is a bargain signing

Mkhitaryan was the third United signing of the summer for £26.3m from Borussia Dortmund. The playmaker had a brilliant season last year for Dortmund and it promises to be an exciting signing for the club.

The midfielder hasn't really had the chances at the club just yet but he is a player that will add an extra dimension to the team that has been currently missing at the club.

Pogba completed a perfect transfer window in terms of incomings

Pogba shone on his United debut versus Southampton | Photo: Getty Images

The final signing was the world-record transfer of Pogba from Juventus for £89m. Mourinho wanted a controlling midfielder in his team that was going to drive the team forward and that is exactly what he is going to get with Pogba.

Many United fans thought that #Pogback was impossible but Mourinho made it so. Now the team is complete as they try and compete for many trophies this season.

Mourinho trimmed his squad

As well as incomings it was important for Mourinho to get rid of some players. The boss stated that he only wanted 23 outfield players in his squad so he knew that he needed to trim his squad.

Players such as Paddy McNair, Donald Love, James Weir, and Will Keane all left the club on permanent deals. Andreas Pereira, James Wilson were just two of the main names who also left on loan.

The problem for Mourinho though was that he was unable to get Bastian Schweinsteiger to leave the club after publicly saying that he wasn't part of his plans for the upcoming season.

There were also a few players such as Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Marouane Fellaini who reports said Mourinho wanted to get rid off but, in fact, he didn't as he sees these players part of his plans for this season.

Overall the summer window for United was a success and it is also important to give credit to Ed Woodward, who never hesitated and got the players into the club that Mourinho wanted. Therefore, for United fans and the club, you would have to give the window 9.5 out of 10 saying that Mourinho almost got everything completed successfully that he wanted to achieve.