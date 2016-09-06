I'm 100 per-cent fit, insists Liverpool's Sadio Mane after international duty injury fears

Sadio Mane has declared himself in full health for Liverpool's clash with Leicester City on Saturday evening.

The winger was withdrawn shortly beyond the hour for Senegal over the international break, as they beat Namibia 2-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Dakar.

Reports soon followed suggesting that Mane's substitution was caused by injury, with Jürgen Klopp even calling the 24-year-old the next day to enquire about his fitness.

But the £30 million summer signing was back in training at Melwood on Monday and has confirmed that he is suffering no ill-effects, telling Liverpoolfc.com that he will be available for the Anfield tie with the Premier League champions this weekend.

He dismissed that he is unfit, acknowledging that he suffered a "little kick in the back of the knee" before dismissing it as "nothing special" and reassuring supporters that it "happened in the first-half" and he was able to play "for the rest of the game."

The wide-man explained: "I'd spoke with the coach [Aliou Cisse] and because we have new players, he wanted to try [them] and change me. So the substitution was not due to injury."

Mane says he's "100 per-cent fit" after injury scare

Mane has excelled for Liverpool since joining in July. (Picture: This is Anfield)

He declared that the "most important thing" was that he is back at the club's Melwood training ground and "happy to be fit", declaring that he will get himself "ready for Leicester in the rest of the week."

Revealing more on the conversation he had with his manager over the weekend, Mane insisted to the club's official website that he told Klopp that "everything was okay" and he is "100 per-cent fit and there was nothing specific [to report]."

He said that, such was the furore over his potential injury, he "had many messages" on his phone when he landed in France from Senegal the following morning after the game but insisted that he had no knocks despite what people "saw in the press."

Mane, who has already missed one game this season with a shoulder injury, has enjoyed an excellent early start to his Liverpool career.

He was among the best performers in both of his league appearances, away at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as being the stand-out on his return from injury in the EFL Cup against Burton Albion.

He will no doubt be key if Liverpool are to take any points out of their encounter with Leicester, which will be their first home fixture of the campaign with the renovations to the Main Stand - adding an extra 8,500 seats to the stadium's capacity - now complete.