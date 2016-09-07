Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to fend off Loris Karius for starting spot against Leicester City

Simon Mignolet is expected to keep his place for Liverpool's encounter with Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday evening, although Loris Karius is back fit.

Ragnar Klavan is also unlikely to feature against the Premier League champions having aggravated a previous knee injury while on international duty.

Summer signing Karius sustained a broken hand in pre-season at the end of July, but returned to full training earlier in the week.

Karius was initially expected to be out for as long as ten weeks, but he is well ahead of schedule in his recovery - meaning he is back in contention after just six weeks out.

But Jürgen Klopp is thought to be intent on keeping the faith with Mignolet, who has played in all four of the Reds' games so far this season - conceding six goals and keeping one clean sheet.

Klopp to stick with Mignolet for Leicester clash

The Belgian, who was resigned to the bench behind Thibaut Courtois over the recent international break, would have been second-fiddle to Karius at the start of the season if not for his teammates' injury but will now be given the opportunity to maintain his starting spot.

Klopp saw no issues with Mignolet's displays in the first few games of the campaign, with the No.22 not personally at fault for the goals which he conceded.

And despite continuing to train at Melwood whilst injured, making one-handed saves and undergoing routine fitness work to retain his sharpness, Karius is likely to need more time on the training pitches before Klopp believes he is ready for his competitive debut.

Karius is now back in full training, as pictured on Tuesday. (Picture: Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The £4.7 million arrival from Mainz will be desperate to make up for lost time, having acquitted himself well in pre-season before picking up the injury.

He declined the opportunity to represent Germany at Olympics in Rio in order to commit to starting strongly under Klopp, but has yet to make his first competitive appearance after the collision with teammate Dejan Lovren in coming to punch clear a ball against Chelsea in Pasadena on their tour of the United States.

But he will be forced to wait for his chance, with Mignolet - who returned to training on Wednesday - keeping his place between the sticks for at least the time being.

Reds boss expected to be without centre-back Klavan

Klopp is also set to be without centre-back Klavan for the visit of Leicester, after he suffered a recurrence of the knee injury which kept him out of the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

He played the full 90 minutes as he captained Estonia in their opening World Cup qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina, having been given the all-clear to feature after missing a 1-1 friendly draw with Malta the previous week.

But in addition to the disappointment of losing 5-0 in Zenica, Klavan suffered knee discomfort late on and will need to be assessed by Liverpool's medical staff to determine the extent of the problem.

Regardless of the results, the 30-year-old isn't likely to make the squad for the club's first home fixture of the campaign.

In his absence, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip will continue their partnership - having started alongside each other for the first time at Spurs a fortnight ago.

Elsewhere, it is expected that James Milner will continue his left-back role while Klopp's eagerness to ensure Philippe Coutinho gets at least two days of training in the build-up to the Leicester showdown, hints that the Brazilian will start despite racking up 12,000 miles on his travels over the break.