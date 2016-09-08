Januzaj out to prove his doubters wrong

Sunderland loanee, Adnan Januzaj has said that he is keen to prove his doubters during his temporary stay at the Stadium of Light.

Getting back on track

The Belgian burst back onto the scene back in 2013, with his brace for Manchester United on Wearside under the watch of then United manager David Moyes.

However he has been unable to kick on since then, failing to break into both United and Borussia Dortmund's teams.

Jose Mourinho told the 21-year-old that he wasn't part of his plans which saw him move to the North East, Januzaj has made a good start to his Sunderland career with the winner of Shrewsbury Town and said that he is keen to prove his doubters wrong.

Januzaj told the Sunderland Echo: “It is not to re-establish myself, it is just to prove to some of the people that they were wrong (about me)."

He continued: “I will work hard to show they were wrong over the past few years." He firmly stated that, “For two years I didn’t have many chances to play but I came here to Sunderland to play games and to prove people that they were wrong."

Jason Denayer been unveiled as a Sunderland player | Photo: Getty Images

Good to have familiar faces

Januzaj was one of Sunderland's nine summer signings, and one addition that will be familiar to Januzaj is loanee defender Jason Denayer. The fellow Belgian was brought in from Manchester City and is looking forward to playing with his friend once again.

“It is helpful to have Jason here too – we have known each other since we were kids," Januzaj told the local paper and revealed that: “We grew up in the same city, I know him very well and we played in the same football team when we were younger."

Januzaj concluded: “He is a really good guy, really professional and a good player; calm on the ball, he is strong and has played for the national team too," and happily admitted “Now we are back together at Sunderland, which is good."

Sunderland will take on Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday, September 12 with kick-off at 8pm BST.