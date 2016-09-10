Stoke City 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Inspirational Son showing sees Kane end goal drought

Sometimes, that one player can be the difference between drawing and losing. In a scrappy affair, if one player is on their game, it makes all the difference.

That was certainly the case with Stoke City's hosting of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with Heung-Min Son on hand to provide two goals and two assists in a 4-0 victory for the visitors.

Last year's runners-up were sloppy from the off, unable to string two passes together. However, Son proved to be their shining light with two lovely finishes and a cool set for Dele Alli to make it three.

The South Korean's performance was even inspiring enough to see Harry Kane end his goal drought too, with Son putting the ball on a plate for the striker to finally open his account for the season.

A lot has been made of Kane's lack of goals this season, but Mauricio Pochettino will not be overly-concerned when he's got other talismen at his disposal.

Tasty game on paper, lacklustre on grass

Had you told someone at half time that the final score would read 4-0 Spurs, they'd have looked at you like you were the village idiot.

The visitors were 1-0 up at the break, but they were hardly worthy of their lead.

Stoke didn't create too much themselves, with Marko Arnautovic offside as he fired into the top corner early on. Glenn Whelan had their brightest other moment, but saw his fierce volley deflected over by the brave head of Ben Davies.

However, Spurs were far more unspectacular. They should have gone ahead midway through the half when a deflection inadvertently carved out a huge chance for Alli. However, eight yards out with no one around him and only the 'keeper to beat, the England international dragged his effort well wide of the target.

While the midfielder was lacking a clinical finish though, Son was not.

Joe Allen was fantastic throughout the first half for Stoke, but he made a huge mistake when he dived in to allow Christian Eriksen to skip past him on the left wing. The Dane took his time and found his unmarked South Korean teammate, who swept the pass in first time.

The first half saw a very scrappy affair at the newly-named Bet365 Stadium. (Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Son steers Spurs to success

Stoke flew out of the blocks in the second half, keen to level the scores, but after a couple of half chances, the visitors ran away with the game.

A quick and clinical counter did the job when it came to doubling the lead, with Eriksen again the provider and Son again the finisher - bending the ball into the roof of Shay Given's net.

Heung-Min Son bends in Spurs' second. (Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Two minutes later, Son saw fit to share the space on the scoresheet, turning provider for Alli to make up for his shocking first half miss.

And he continued to run the show. With 20 minutes to play, the former Bayer Leverkusen man found Kane with a drilled cross, and the striker made no mistake in ending his goaless start to the season.

Stoke rallied in the closing stages, desperately searching for a consolation, but Spurs' back line was not to be beaten.

A superb goalline clearance by Davies, a strong Huge Lloris save and some wayward attempts from the Potters meant that the French goalkeeper was not beaten on his return from injury.