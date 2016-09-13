Liverpool midfielder Emre Can back in training ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool could have midfielder Emre Can back from injury for their trip to Chelsea on Friday night.

The German hasn't featured since the 5-0 EFL Cup win over Burton Albion last month, picking up an ankle injury which has forced him to miss Liverpool's last two league games and international duty in the recent break.

But he returned to full training on Tuesday at Melwood and, provided he suffers no setbacks throughout the rest of the week, could be in contention for the Reds' clash with Antonio Conte's men.

Can joined his teammates for training on Tuesday. (Picture: Getty Images)

Having yet to start any of their four Premier League games so far this season, Can's return would be a welcome one to manager Jürgen Klopp - who built the side around his compatriot at times last term.

The 22-year-old, whose only start came at Burton where he limped off, will be monitored by the club's medical staff in the lead up to the Chelsea clash but is expected to play at least some part.

Reds hopeful of having fully fit Lovren and Can

Klopp could also have centre-back Dejan Lovren back and available from an eye injury that caused him to miss the 4-1 home win over Leicester City at the weekend.

The Croatian had started all three of the previous league games and could come back in to partner Joel Matip if the swelling of his black eye he sustained in training continues to settle.

Lovren was pictured at Melwood with Can on Monday, with his eye noticeably better than it looked two days' earlier, although he too will be monitored throughout the week.

Lovren and Can dine together at Melwood on Monday. (Picture: @dejanlovren06/Instagram)

The 27-year-old, if fit, would likely be picked over Lucas Leiva - who produced a solid display despite making a error that led to Leicester's goal on Saturday - to go head-to-head with Diego Costa.

Philippe Coutinho could also return to the starting line-up, though faces a fight to displace any of the front six who performed excellently in the win over the champions.

The Brazilian's late return over the international break, giving him just two days' of training prior to the Leicester game, meant he started on the bench and made only a 15-minute cameo.

Coutinho will hope to prove he deserves to return to the XI for the clash at Stamford Bridge, where he netted a brace in a 3-1 win last season, although Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana were all excellent last time out.