Manchester United Loan Watch: Borthwick-Jackson stands out in Wolves debut

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson was named Man of the Match and drew significant praise after an impressive debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan from Manchester United. Andreas Pereira was also in good form as he looks to impress Jose Mourinho on loan at Granada.

Saturday's action saw Borthwick-Jackson, James Wilson, and Guillermo Varela involved. Borthwick-Jackson was singled out for his composure as he was deployed at left-back by Wolves manager Walter Zenga. Borthwick-Jackson's team conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Burton Albion, but he was still seen as having an excellent debut.

Borthwick-Jackson earns plaudits at Wolves

Wilson, on the other hand, disappointed plenty of Derby County supporters who are yet to see any reason why he will be missed at Manchester United. Some have questioned Wilson's attitude, seeing him as a player who has dropped down a division to the Championship and sees himself as a player of quality. That assessment may be unfair, and time will tell whether Wilson's quality is at a high enough level for United, but at the age of 20, this season is one of the last for him to prove himself to Mourinho.

Wilson in action against Newcastle | Photo: Derby County FC

After less than 10 minutes of Eintracht Frankfurt's league game against Darmstadt, Guillermo Varela picked up a serious injury and was substituted off. Eintracht went on to be defeated 1-0 and subsequent reports suggest Varela will be out of action for 3-4 months following a torn ankle ligament. Fredi Bobic , Eintracht's Chief Executive, said he "immediately had a bad feeling, it was an unnecessary tackle. It's tough on the boy."

Goalkeepers Dean Henderson and Joel Castro Pereira were both substitutes for Grimsby Town and Belenenses respectively. They'll be hoping to make their debuts soon.

Pereira impresses for Granada in 1-0 loss to Eibar

On Sunday, Andreas Pereira impressed for Granada. The Brazilian attacking midfielder has a far improved stature and physicality, cutting a more imposing figure. He was started on the left flank, an unnatural position, but still contributed to the game. He was given very few chances under Louis van Gaal last season and a full season at Granada will do him good. His imagination and vision are sublime, and the ability to fulfil the creativity he has is there, it's just a question of finding consistency, which a loan move will help him do.

Adnan Januzaj was in action on Monday evening as Sunderland were embarrassed 3-0 by Everton. The Belgian winger had moments of inspiration and his ability is obvious to see, but the level of consistency throughout the 90 minutes is poor. Januzaj went missing at points throughout the game and is failing to stand-out in an average Sunderland side, which doesn't bode well for his hopes to play for United.

Borthwick-Jackson and Wilson may both be in action again on Tuesday evening.