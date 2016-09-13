Tottenham slip to opening Champions League defeat at Wembley

That's it. Despair for Spurs, as they fail to recover from going two goals down in the first half. Alderweireld's header on the stroke of half-time gave hope, but it wasn't enough as they now face an uphill battle to qualify from the group. I've been Oliver Emmerson, and until next time, goodnight.

Full-time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 AS Monaco

90: Three minutes of stoppage time announced.

89: Oh dear. Sissoko does very well to beat two, cutting the ball across the pitch for Alli, the youngster half-volleying wide.

88: Janssen's pass in for Sissoko is too heavy, and the goalkeeper gets to the ball first as Spurs attack again, Kane shooting with the ball blocked by a crowd of defenders.

85: Into the dying minutes here, and in all honesty, Spurs don't look like equalising. The crowd aren't helping, quiet as they slowly slink out.

79: Vincent Janssen does brilliantly to drive into the area and set up Kane, but the Englishman disappointingly shoots straight at the goalkeeper.

77: Walker puts an inviting ball in towards Kane and Janssen, but it's headed down to Alli on the edge, his weak effort easily saved. Moussa Sissoko looks ready to come on.

74: Lemar inside onto his preferred left-foot, shot deflected by Ben Davies into the arms of Lloris.

71: Pochettino does make a change, another striker on as Janssen replaces Lamela.

67: Given the momentum that they held at the start of the second half, the atmosphere and tempo has settled a little from Spurs lately. A change needed, perhaps?

60: Corner worked out to Dembele, his shot deflected out for another corner, which is eventually ushered out for yet another corner by Falcao. Finally, the ball is cleared.

58: 85,011 attendance at Wembley, the biggest for any English club at home in Europe, ever!

55: Tottenham thought they'd been awarded a penalty as the referee blew his whistle and booked Fabinho for tugging at Alli from a corner, but the corner hadn't yet been taken, the ball not in play so no penalty could have been given. Risky, and unlucky for the hosts.

54: Kane finds some room in the box, but delays his decision as to whether pass or shoot, finally opting for the latter with his effort blocked.

50: Alli's running the show now, brought down by Glik around 25 yards out, the defender getting a yellow card.

48: Dele Alli with the naughtiest of nutmegs, which turns into a pass to Eriksen, the Dane's cross headed away by Jemerson. It doesn't matter, Alli picking the ball up soon after, having a volley pushed just over. Further up the pitch and he's already improved.

45: Back underway.

Half-time change for Spurs, Dembele on for Son, Alli pushed forward.

Having dominated the first 15 minutes, Spurs were in danger of getting left behind as two Monaco goals sent the travelling fans crazy, but a late header from Toby Alderweireld cuts the deficit before the break.

Half-time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 AS Monaco

45+3: Ooooo, it's a beautiful cross from Lamela into the area, Alli stretching hugely but he can't quite get there to register an effort on target, and that's the half.

45: Spurs pull one back here, and it's a man who's becoming a real threat from set-pieces, Toby Alderweireld powering a header into the back of the net after rising highest from a corner.

GOAL! SPURS ARE BACK IN IT!

43: Nothing going right for Spurs as Son looks to send Walker away down the wing, but the full-back is flagged offside.

40: Five minutes until the end of the half, and you might imagine that Pochettino will be dishing out the hairdryer treatment come half-time.

36: Gilk on the end of a Monaco free-kick in the area, heading wide.

35: Harry Kane goes first into the book for a lazy challenge. You have to wonder if Pochettino is regretting using Dele Alli in the midfield pivot, rather than a more defensive minded player.

31: Tottenham's usually strong defence is being undone here, substitute Lemar getting on the end of a loose ball in the penalty area to lash the ball past Hugo Lloris.

GOAL! It's 2-0 to Monaco!!!

25: The goal was hugely against the run of play, but Spurs having been nothing near as dominant since it. How do they respond to this?

17: Lamela looking to make up for his error straightaway, but a curled effort is saved.

16: That really is against the run of play, Bernardo Silva putting Monaco ahead at Wembley! The ball was lost in midfield by Lamela, Silva bursting forward from the right, cutting inside before a left footed strike flew into the bottom corner.

Bernardo Silva celebrates his opening goal

GOAL! Monaco ahead!!!

15: It's all Tottenham at the moment, they really should be ahead. Kane causing the Monaco defence all kinds of trouble, bursting past two before squaring for Alli, Lamela getting in the way as the eventual shot trickled towards the goalkeeper.

9: Off the line! So close to an opening goal for Tottenham, Kane plays a brilliant pass to Son who enters the penalty area down the left, his shot beats the 'keeper, but Raggi is there to clear off the line.

5: Monaco forced into an early change, Thomas Lemar on for Dirar, who pounds the turf in frustration after pulling up injured.

3: Kyle Walker bursting down the right early on, he'll enjoy the space tonight. Wins a corner this time, which comes to nothing.

0: Kick-off at Wembley!

Not long until kick-off now! The players are out, here we go!

Slightly surprising to see Pochettino selecting such an attacking team, with Alli partnering Eric Dier in midfield, neither Wanyama or Dembele starting. Son keeps his place after that excellent performance against Stoke, whilst Radamel Falcao is a familiar name in the Monaco side.

Monaco XI: Subasic, Sidibe, Jemerson, Glik, Raggi, Bakayoko, Fabinho, Bernardo, Moutinho, Dirar, Falcao.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Alli, Lamela, Eriksen, Son, Kane.

We've got some confirmed team news!

Tottenham warmed up for this game with a 4-0 win away at Stoke City, Son Heung-Min scoring two goals in a fantastic second half performance, with the Lilywhites still yet to be beaten this season.

The last time Monaco played in this competition in England, they did so in style with a 1-3 away win against Spurs' rivals Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16 of the 2014-15 season. Dimitar Berbatov scored in that game, Monaco eventually progressing to the last eight.

We've already seen lots of drama in the Champions League this week, after it started yesterday. Barcelona were in the mood as they romped to an impressive 7-0 win against Celtic, whilst Bayern Munich also cruised to three points. Alexis Sanchez's equaliser ensured Arsenal picked up a point at PSG, whilst Atletico Madrid found themselves on the end of a win in Holland.

However, despite Monaco’s shortcomings against Mauricio Pochettino’s side last year, they can’t be discounted tonight, having had an excellent start to their own league season, rocketing to the top of Ligue 1 with an unbeaten record of three wins and a draw from four games. Stacked with talent, the likes of Radamel Falcao, Bernardo Silva, Joao Moutinho and Fabinho all play for the French side, and will be keen to impress tonight.

These two teams did meet in last season's Europa League, in the group stage. A 1-1 draw in France was followed up with a convincing 4-1 victory at home for Tottenham, who topped the group as Monaco came third.

However, it's bound to be a commercial success, with over 70,000 tickets sold for tonight's game, Tottenham returning to the Champions League for the first time since the 2010-11 season, which saw a memorable run to the quarter finals, both Milan sides defeated on the way to an eventual disappointing 5-0 aggregate loss against Real Madrid.

Will playing their home games, away – to an extent – hamper Spurs? Gary Lineker thinks so, saying earlier this week; “I don’t imagine it will help them, it will be interesting to see whether it harms them. It’s different because it’s not your home ground, your home ground gives you comforts."

Something that the more eagle eyed of you may have spotted is me saying ‘Wembley’, rather than ‘White Hart Lane’. Indeed, Tottenham’s home games in the Champions League this season will be played at England’s national stadium, rather than their beloved home ground, which is currently in the process of being redeveloped, meaning Spurs need the weeks in-between Premier League games.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute commentary of Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League game against AS Monaco! I’m Oliver Emmerson, and I’ll be taking you through all of the action at Wembley tonight, with kick-off set for 7:45PM. It’s sure to be an entertaining one, and you won’t miss any of it with us.