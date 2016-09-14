Klopp praises Sturridge's contribution, says Liverpool must "stay greedy" following Leicester demolition

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has insisted that his players must "stay greedy" when going forward, following the 4-1 victory over Leicester City on Saturday evening.

The German also had kind words for Daniel Sturridge, who starred in the victory in what was only his second league game so far this season.

The Reds were clinical, ruthlessly pulling the champions apart as they announced themselves to a redeveloped Anfield, two goals up before Jamie Vardy's goal, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino netting in the second half to seal victory, after Firmino had joined Sadio Mane on the first half scoresheet.

Sturridge super as Reds urged to stay greedy

Asked about how he'd make his side go about continuing such merciless displays, Klopp replied; "Staying greedy, their movements were fantastic".

He picked out the first goal, in particular, to talk about, saying; "For the first one, it was a brilliant run Roberto (Firmino) can make exactly the same run but if Daniel hadn’t made that run he wouldn’t have been free. Being that flexible is the key for all games."

They were words to Sturridge's ears after a magnificent performance from the striker, who was involved in each of the first three goals, assisting Mane superbly for number two.

Klopp happy with how Liverpool solved problems

Continuing, Klopp praised his side for how they "found a solution" even when the Foxes piled men behind the ball, explaining "that's what you have to create" in order to be successful.

It won't always be like this in games, with Friday's game away at Chelsea likely to be a completely tactically contrasting affair, Klopp revealing that he knows "all games are different", before saying that he believes against Leicester "you need to be even quicker in your mind than in your legs" due to the problems that they pose.

Looking ahead to the game against Chelsea, Klopp said that Liverpool can't play the same as against Leicester, because "we had 10 minutes where we made the wrong decisions" and "it will be very important" not to do so at Stamford Bridge.