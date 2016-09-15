First-half Lovren and Henderson strikes give Liverpool deserved 2-1 win at Chelsea

22:25. Well, that's all we've got time for. Thanks for joining us this evening. First-half goals from Dejan Lovren and Jordan Henderson were enough for Liverpool although Diego Costa's goal gave Chelsea hope halfway through the second 45. A thoroughly enjoyable 90 minutes of Premier League football and plenty to dissect and analyse out of it. We hope you enjoyed our coverage on VAVEL UK and we'll have plenty more to come across a weekend packed full of football. Enjoy the rest of your Friday night!

22:23. Antonio Conte has lost his first home league game as a manager since January 2013, ending a run of 30 games without defeat. Largely owing to just how poorly Chelsea defended at times in the first-half, which the Sky Sports pundits are just analysing. The organisation for Lovren's goal is non-existent, and it really is surprising from a team under Conte's way of playing.

22:19. No quotes yet from the losing team, either the manager or the players, and probably because they're still addressing what went wrong. They were clearly second-best and while it wasn't exactly the type of performance to suggest they have serious issues to correct, they failed to really ask any questions of Mignolet or the visiting defence in the closing stages. Indeed, they managed just four of their 12 shots on target.

22:15. Bit more from Klopp. He says the result was "satisfying, of course" and lauded his side for their "unbelievable good movement" and for being "quick in mind" and doing "really well." He also adds: "We played football like hell. It was really nice to watch. In the second half it was a bit more difficult but after their goal, we managed it [the game] well."

22:12. Cracking stat, this. Thanks to tonight's win, Jürgen Klopp becomes the first manager to win his opening two visits to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League since Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. He's only one of four managers ever to do so, alongside Mike Walker and Harry Redknapp.

22:10. Goalscorer Henderson, also speaking to Sky Sports, says the result keeps their "momentum going", and talks about the "good feeling" he had going into the game. He also says that they knew it would be "difficult" but praised his teammates for defending "well" and deserving the three points. He continues: "It was about time I got a goal but I always say the most important thing is the three points."

22:07. "It was nice. Really nice," says Klopp, when asked about Henderson's goal. Also says it was deserved as he lauds the midfielder and speaks about his ability to play as a 'No.6' in the middle. Jokes about how it will be difficult for anyone to top Henderson's strike throughout the rest of the month.

22:05. Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports, praises his team for how they saw out the lead in both the end of the first half and the final 20-25 minutes of the second-half. He says he is "completely fine" with the result despite admitting substitute Origi could have scored to make it 2-1.

22:02. In hindsight, arguably peculiar that Antonio Conte waited until the 83rd minute to make any substitutions whatsoever. They might've benefitted from some extra impetus shortly after scoring and it turned out to be too late for their introductions to change the game.

21:58. A fully deserved win for Liverpool then. They had to grind it out late on, but never really faced anything more than a few dangerous crosses. Chelsea didn't register a single shot in the final half-hour and have a mix of their first-half woefulness, and Liverpool's first-half excellence, to blame for the defeat. Another enjoyable trip to the capital for the Reds, who have taken seven points from nine away at Arsenal, Spurs and now Chelsea. Add that to a three points against Leicester and their start is very impressive, although the Burnley defeat mustn't be ignored.

21:55. What does that do for the Premier League table, you ask? Well, Chelsea have spurned a chance to go top and they're joined by Liverpool on 10 points. The Blues' goal difference is one better to keep them ahead of Liverpool, but it's one worse than Everton, who climb into second without even playing. It's up to fourth for the Merseyside outfit as they claim back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

FT: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool. The away side see out the victory for a huge three points at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Lovren and Henderson's first-half goals. Costa halved the deficit with 25 minutes left, but Liverpool regrouped and regained their shape to see out the win and end the hosts' unbeaten run.

90+3' Calm and composed defending from Liverpool to see out these final moments. Regularly meeting the aerial balls and dealing with this late aerial bombardment. Surely all over.

90+2' Liverpool camped behind the ball as Chelsea look to get at them. Is there time left for some late drama?

90' Final substitution for Liverpool, a weary Wijnaldum hooked for midfield anchor Kevin Stewart to try and add an extra layer of defensive protection. Three minutes to be added on in the capital.

89' Fabregas takes it but curls it straight into the wall. Let off for Lucas and the visitors, but there should be a few minutes of added time for Chelsea still to search for a second goal.

87' Moses runs through Lucas' tackle and keeps the ball in the box, but Costa can't quite creep into space as he looks to geet a shot away. Moments later, Lucas catches Hazard and goes into the book. Chance for Chelsea to shoot here, around 20-yards out.

86' Former Liverpool loanee Victor Moses fires a great low cross to the edge of the box, but it's well cleared. Chelsea really piling on the pressure in the final few minutes of normal time.

85' Mane finds Origi but with his back to goal, the Belgian is beaten by Cahill in the duel. The striker hasn't managed to hold up play in the way Klopp might have imagined since his introduction.

84' Plenty of fresh legs for the home side, but is there enough time for their substitutions to make an impact? Liverpool are looking a bit leggy as Wijnaldum grimaces, having looked to have perhaps strained a muscle in trying to reach Milner's pass a moment ago. He gives the thumbs up signal to the bench though.

83' Triple Chelsea substitution: Moses on for Willian, Fabregas taking the place of Matic and Oscar making way for Pedro. Fairly obvious how these final 10 minutes are going to be played out...

81' Substitution for Liverpool: Lucas replacing Coutinho, with the attacking midfielder looking disappointed on his way off the field.

80' WHAT A SAVE! After Liverpool enjoy a lengthy spell of possession, Coutinho feeding Milner into space down the left. His cross finds Origi at the back post but his downwards header is clawed away by the fast-reacting Courtois. That could define this game.

77' Clyne drives a cross towards the edge of the area but Coutinho is the only red shirt near it and it flies over the diminutive Brazilian. Another cross a few minutes later, this time a low ball into Coutinho in the box, is much more effective but his shot on the turn is blocked by Cahill.

75' Quarter of an hour remaining and it's a nervy one for the leaders, Liverpool, who are being penned back into their own area. Lovren prevents Willian's cross from finding a teammate, directing it high up into the air before Mignolet collects the dropping ball.

73' Conte's substitutions have been renowned for making impacts so far this season, with Batshuayi having won them the game at Watford from the bench earlier this season. The Belgian is warming up on the sidelines now, as the camera cuts to him, and you wouldn't bet against Conte turning to the striker, or perhaps Fabregas, Pedro or Moses, within the next few minutes.

71' A very good chance for Liverpool on the break, but Origi unselfishly opts to try and feed Mane through on goal but he's caught offside for being a fraction beyond the last Chelsea defender and the move amounts to nothing.

70' Courtois catches a corner and immediately throws the ball long to Hazard, he breaks down the left side before cutting inside and looking to switch the play but his crossfield pass is well intercepted.

69' Milner wins a free-kick, sucking Oscar in before taking the ball away with clever footwork. He takes it himself, sending an inswinger in towards the six-yard box but Ivanovic heads clear for a corner with any Liverpool touch surely leading to a goal.

67' Kante's first touch lets him down as he runs on to Willian's through ball to relieve some pressure on Liverpool. Mignolet earning plenty of jeers from the home crowd after taking his time with the resulting goal kick.

66' Ivanovic clips a ball into Hazard, who heads down to Costa and though he miscontrols at first, he manages to keep the ball to spin goalwards and shoot but it's straight at Mignolet. Chelsea pushing for an equaliser.

65' Loads of time for Chelsea to really ask questions of the visitors' rearguard now. One lapse of concentration from Liverpool and suddenly their first 60 minutes, and all their attacking play, is under threat of going to waste.

63' Hasn't that put a different complexion on the game? Willian's far-side free-kick puts Liverpool under more pressure, but Mignolet is first to the delivery to clear. Play stopped with Ivanovic down after a collision.

62' On my cue, Chelsea are right back in it as Matic drifts into space beyond the Liverpool back-line, meets Hazard's through ball and skips the challenge of Matip. He gets to the near post and chips into Costa at the near post and he manages to force the ball over the line to reduce the deficit. Game on!

61' GOOOAAAL!!! 2-1 and it's Costa on the scoresheet for his fifth in five games.

60' Two-thirds of the way through the game and we're still at 2-0. Chelsea have improved, without really threatening on goal, while Liverpool retain their threat on the counter despite having had to sit behind the ball for much of this second-half. Plenty to play for.

58' Fine defending from Matip to close down Oscar as he lines up a shot on the edge of the area. That followed good link-up with Hazard, as Chelsea continue to look more dangerous going forward.

57' First substitution of the game: Sturridge replaced by Origi, with the withdrawn striker straight down the tunnel. He's booed by the Chelsea fans as he makes way.

56' Ivanovic's cross falls for Hazard in space at the back post but Mane does well to thwart his shooting opportunity. Chelsea retain possession and work it back down to the right, Ivanovic going down in the box after Milner lost balance but the referee gives nothing.

55' Lovren in the right place to turn away Willian's low cross at the near post. More tempo in Chelsea's attacking play and they're knocking on the door.

53' Chelsea, in the Premier League era, have never won from being two goals down. Costa shows his quality to burst past Lovren down the right, before Milner's timely sliding tackle wins Liverpool the ball. He might not be a natural left-back, but he's adjusting well to the role it seems.

52' Willian fires a dangerous cross into the box which Mignolet dives out to punch clear. It falls to Matic but he hesitates to shoot and the second cross into the box leads to nothing.

50' Chelsea on the front foot since the start of the second-half but Coutinho sees a shot blocked on the edge of the area after a promising counter-attack.

47' Looks like there may have been a tactical tweak, with Chelsea's formation resembling more of a 4-2-3-1 compared to the 4-1-4-1 they used in the first-half. Oscar is much higher up the pitch, with Kante and Matic together in the middle.

46' And we're back out for the second-half, Liverpool getting us restarted. No substitutions for either side yet, but Conte will have had stern words for his team in the changing room. Will that have any impact? Let's find out.

21:00. Must be stressed that the game isn't over. Liverpool spurned half-time advantages, and even two-goals leads, on a handful of occasions last year and an early second-half goal for Chelsea will ramp up the pressure on Jürgen Klopp's men. All about how the hosts come out at the break.

20:58. The other goal, mind, was sheer individual brilliance. It all comes from a throw, with Cahill clearing the ball out to Henderson. He controls and curls one high into far top corner, beyond the fingertips of the towering, but helpless, Courtois to make it 2-0. Big, big second-half performance needed from the visitors.

20:56. Plenty of focus on Chelsea's organisation in Lovren's goal, and understandably so. All of the Blues' defenders are caught together in the centre and three Liverpool players are free at the back post when Coutinho's cross comes in. Lovren happily obliges with a lovely first-time finish. Conte will be very, very disappointed with his team's defending for that one.

20:53. You'd be forgiven for assuming Liverpool were the team unbeaten before tonight on the basis of that first-half. Chelsea, oddly, have been way below-par and they've barely troubled visiting goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. They haven't managed to get Costa into the game at all, the striker completing just eight so far. Three of those came from kicking off at the start and after the two goals.

HT: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool. A small smattering of boos from the home fans as the half-time whistle goes, but the Reds are full value for their lead - which comes courtesy of Dejan Lovren's volley and Jordan Henderson's pearler from distance.

45' Free-kick to Liverpool around 30-yards from goal. Coutinho lines up for it, in a similar distance to the one he scored against Arsenal, but Henderson instead players it short out to Milner on the left. Lallana is then dispossessed, only for Henderson to track back and challenge Willian, also winning the ball back after the ball deflects out for a throw. The winger goes into the book for his protests.

43' Ivanovic flicks on a second header from the corner inthe six-yard box, but no-one puts Mignolet under pressure and it's a comfortable save for the Belgian.

42' Clyne goes down in the box, losing his balance after sprinting on to Henderson's chip into the channel and looking to break into the box. Immediately up the other end, an important Lovren intervention prevents Costa crossing from a good position at the near post. Corner to Chelsea.

39' Plenty of set-pieces for Chelsea, but they've not yet made them count as David Luiz heads over from a corner. Replays now showing Henderson's goal and also show Klopp's emphatic celebration to it on the bench. "BOOM!" he seems to emphatically shout as he fist pumps. Very Klopp-like.

37' Cahill's poor clearance sees the ball break to Henderson around 30 yards from goal and he guides an attempt into the very top corner with an effort that curls and dips above and beyond Courtois to give Liverpool a commanding advantage. You have to see that one to appreciate it. A goal of sublime quality.

36' GOOAALLL!! My oh my. What a strike that is from Jordan Henderson, it's 2-0 Liverpool and in some style.

34' Willian does just that, fizzing a cross into David Luiz at the near post but the defender is far too early with his run and he's caught offside.

32' Chelsea's momentum growing as Clyne brings down Hazard for a free-kick down the left. No yellow card, with Atkinson having yet to book anyone, but it's a good chance for Willian to cause some problems with a strong delivery into the area.

30' Coutinho is robbed of possession in his own half and Willian's cross is deflected out for Chelsea's first corner. Their clear height advantage shows as they win a couple of headers, but the linesman's flag is up after a coming together between Matic and Mignolet.

29' PICTURE: Dejan Lovren celebrates opening the scoring for Liverpool after 17 minutes. Image courtesy of Getty Images.

28' Chelsea yet to test Mignolet as Kante drives a shot over the bar from distance, but they've been enjoying a better spell the last few minutes. Great game so far.

27' Matic tries to turn and shoot on the edge of the area, but his shot - is blocked - as is David Luiz's speculative effort on the follow-up. A few moments later, Chelsea's Hazard then has space to open up his legs, but his resulting cross rolls straight into Mignolet's grasp.

26' Close! Milner takes a quick throw-in, giving Sturridge acres of space down the right to drive into. He cuts into the box before powering a shot across the face of goal and beyond the far post.

24' Chelsea chasing shadows as their opponents play around them in the final third. Matip (yes, the centre-back) makes a darting run into space after a one-two with Wijnaldum before winning a corner at the by-line.

22' Liverpool playing with some real verve going forward. They're one step ahead of Chelsea with every pass and the hosts will be grateful that the referee has blown his whistle to temporarily stop play to allow David Luiz to receive treatment on a bloodied nose. Seems to have been caused by an aerial challenge with Mane a few minutes ago.

19' Liverpool fans in buoyant mood at one end of Stamford Bridge and no wonder. Chelsea have yet to have an attempt on goal, with Liverpool having six and managing three on target. In control at the minute.

17' GOOOAAAALL!! 1-0 Liverpool. The free-kick is taken short and Coutinho sends a delicious cross in to the back post where Lovren ghosts into space and keeps his composure to side-foot an effort beyond Courtois. Poor marking from Chelsea, great finishing from the centre-back. That's his first goal for the club.

16' Atkinson pulls Ivanovic over for a one-on-one chat after the defender goes in late on Wijnaldum. One more foul and he's on a yellow, you'd think.

14' Nerves at the back as Mignolet waits on the ball before being forced to put it into touch and Klopp is fuming in his dug-out seat. Few instances now where Liverpool have looked a little shaky when pressed in possession at the back, but they haven't been forced into any errors just yet. The Reds are notorious for shooting themselves in the foot though, so let's not rule them out.

13' Clyne wins the game's first corner, surging forward and having his cross blocked by Azpilicueta down the near side. Henderson comes across for the set-piece and the initial delivery is dealt with before Sturridge sees a shot well blocked and Henderson mishits a volley over the crossbar.

11' Poor, poor pass from Kante who shanks the ball into the stands in the middle of his own half. Sums up Chelsea's start, although the game is relatively even. They've looked sloppy in possession and have yet to really get into gear across the pitch. Conte's men still looking dependable and compact defensively, mind.

9' Wasted opportunity, although the position of the free-kick made it almost a corner kick. The delivery is cleared by a Chelsea head before Lallana gives away a foul.

8' Lallana furious after being caught by Ivanovic, and he shows his frustrations to the referee. The defender appears to tread on the Englishman's foot after the incident, with Atkinson awarding a free-kick to Liverpool as a result. Arguably lucky that wasn't spotted.

7' Good combination play for Liverpool when they get forward, with Mane particularly pivotal to most of the moves so far. He finds Coutinho in space on the edge of the box, but the No.10 is tackled before he can release the ball.

6' Matip does well to meet Azpilicueta's cross in search of Costa. The Cameroonian's battle with the striker is one to watch tonight, as Chelsea enjoy a sustained spell of possession beyond the halfway line before another Azpilicueta cross evades everyone, allowing Milner to clear.

5' Liverpool, as Conte spoke about beforehand, getting forward in numbers as Milner gets down the left and Sturridge finds him on the overlap. His cross goes out for a corner, but he's flagged offside. Still, plenty of evidence indicating that the Reds will be looking to get at their opponents whenever they can.

3' CHANCE! After Costa is almost put through at the opposite end from Willian's pass, only for Henderson to step in and win the ball back, Liverpool counter and Sturridge cuts in a fires a left-footed shot towards Courtois. The goalkeeper has a heart-in-mouth moment as he lets the shot slip from his grasp, but fortunately for him it sticks to the ground rather than rolling beyond his goal-line. Almost.

2' Energetic early start, Wijnaldum running on to Clyne's cross across the edge of the box but seeing his shot deflected by Cahill and it's a simple catch for an unchallenged Courtois.

1' And after a very dramatic build-up, including smoke, lasers and even somewhat of a light show, we are underway in west London. The home side get us started and will be shooting from right to left in this first-half.

19:56. Here we go then. Players are out of the tunnel and on to the pitch for the usual pre-match routine. You know, the handshakes and the coin toss. That stuff. Chelsea in blue, Liverpool in red, there's good noise coming from the two sets of supporters. Let's hope this is a Friday night football that doesn't disappoint. Kick-off coming shortly.

19:50. Bit more from Jürgen Klopp ahead of the game, speaking to Sky Sports. He believes that Chelsea are "physically really strong" which is what his Liverpool side will expect tonight, spotlighting their "quality" but insisting his side must play "brave football" with "creativity and flexibility." The German continues: "They [Chelsea] defend well but no-one defends perfectly. We have to find space, move them around and then defend like hell."

19:48. This one comes via @danielstorey85 on Twitter. Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool record without Roberto Firmino starting doesn't read all that well. P10, W1, D6, L3. Will his absence tell again tonight?

19:45. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte now, speaking to Sky Sports, insists that they have "worked in the week" with David Luiz and spoke of his confidence that he will "have a good performance." He added that they won't change their game against Philippe Coutinho and the Reds' front-line, despite noting their "movement during the game." The Italian also said: "When Liverpool attack, they attack with six or seven players. They are very dangerous. We must pay attention to these situations but we've worked hard on this in the week. We are ready."

19:42. In addition to Adam Lallana's impressive distance stats, teammates Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino have covered more distance so far this season than any player in Premier League except Burnley's George Boyd. Perpetual motion.

19:39. Pre-match statistics, courtesy of Sky Sports and Opta, showing Adam Lallana as Liverpool's joint-highest goalscorer, their third-highest passer, fourth-best player for tackles and chances created and third and second respectively for distance covered and sprints. No doubting how influential he's been, but can he, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum still dominate against the physicality and industry of Chelsea trio Oscar, Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante? We'll soon see, but you sense the midfield battle could be crucial.

19:35. Likewise, it would be rude not to mention Chelsea's quality in the final third. Particularly the fit-and-firing Diego Costa, but also Eden Hazard, Willian and the deep-lying Oscar - plus the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro in reserve. If it's an open and expansive game this evening, it could be a very exciting 90 minutes of football.

19:31. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has reportedly told the cameras pre-match that Roberto Firmino's absence is only because of a "minor" muscle injury and insisted that he simply wasn't 100 per-cent fit, suggesting that he could be back for their home game against Hull City next weekend. Still, to have Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho as his attacking complement - the Reds are well capable of breaching Chelsea's back-line here.

19:28. Liverpool have won four of their last eight visits to Stamford Bridge and could make a real statement with a victory tonight. But the same could arguably be said of Chelsea. This will be the toughest test Antonio Conte has faced since his appointment and if they can maintain their unbeaten record, or even better emerge victorious, then they can take real hope going into a run of fixtures that sees them face champions Leicester City twice (in the EFL cup and in the league), Arsenal and Manchester United in their next five.

19:24. Now that I didn't know. David Luiz's first debut for Chelsea also came back in Liverpool, back in February 2011, a game more well known for Fernando Torres featuring just six days after swapping Anfield for the capital in a controversial £50 million move. The result ended 1-0 in the away side's favour thanks to Raul Meireles, who also later moved from Liverpool to Chelsea.

19:20. Otherwise, tonight marks Philippe Coutinho's 150th appearance for Liverpool. Since signing for just £8.5 million from Inter Milan in January 2013, the Brazilian has scored 30 goals - two of which came on the opening day of this season - and also managed a brace on his last trip to Stamford Bridge. How the 24-year-old love to celebrate his landmark with a goal. He's not the only one, Adam Lallana making his 300th career league appearance and James Milner's start at left-back taking him to 50 appearances for Liverpool.

19:16. Chelsea will go top of the league with a win this evening, albeit having played an extra game than the rest of their rivals. Still, what a difference it would make to their standing after five games last season - losing three and sitting 17th.

19:12. Of the course, the man the focus is on tonight is David Luiz. Much has been said about the defender, known for his brilliance and idiocy in equal measure, and what's he done since he last played for Chelsea in April 2014. Some have suggested he's worse than the same player that left Stamford Bridge for £50 million just a few months later but for those who aren't avid watchers of Ligue 1 and Paris Saint-Germain, perhaps we'll get an idea of how suitable Luiz is for Conte's Chelsea side tonight. Having one of last season's best players N'Golo Kante - who has also enjoyed a fine start at Chelsea since his £30 million move in the summer - ahead of him will undoubtedly help if they are to stifle the firepower of their opponents.

19:08. In case you were wondering (which you probably weren't), Branislav Ivanovic - starting at right-back - takes the captain's armband for Chelsea with John Terry out. Jordan Henderson will lead the visitors out.

19:05. One change for Chelsea, two for Liverpool. David Luiz, as expected, comes in for John Terry for his second debut for the Blues. The visitors meanwhile see Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren restored to the starting line-up, with Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva making way. No Firmino in the squad at all, whom Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves reports as "unwell", although the club's official Twitter account cites his absence as a 'minor groin strain.'

Liverpool Bench: Karius, Lucas, Stewart, Origi, Moreno, Grujic, Ejaria.

Chelsea Bench: Begovic, Aina, Marcos Alonso, Fabregas, Pedro, Moses, Batshuayi.

Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Coutinho, Mane, Sturridge.

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, David Luiz, Azpi; Kante; Willian, Oscar, Matic, Hazard; Costa.

19:01. The teams are in (or is it out?). Either way, here they are...

Firmino's likely absence from the starting eleven will be disappointing news to the many Fantasy Premier League managers that brought him in over the past week. Commiserations to you all.

We're 30 minutes away from kick-off and there's some big news for the visitors. Roberto Firmino, who scored a brace last weekend, looks set to miss out despite travelling with the squad after picking up a minor knock in training only yesterday. Philippe Coutinho to return and former Chelsea frontman Daniel Sturridge to keep his place up top?

Chelsea can record three successive home wins in the Premier League for the first time since May 2015, when they were crowned league champions, here tonight.

Staying with the theme of statistics and data, both teams to score might be a worthwhile bet this evening. Liverpool's four-goal haul last Saturday took their tally in 2016 overall to 50, making them the highest Premier League scorers in the calendar year. 24 of those have come away from home - a joint league-high alongside Tottenham Hotspur - while they have managed three or more on eight occasions. At the other end, they haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League away games and Chelsea have matched their nine goals in four games so far. They too, have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 home games (albeit in their last fixture against Burnley) and have conceded four goals from just a league-low seven shots allowed on target this term. Goals aplenty incoming? Probably not now I've highlighted it..

In more interesting, if useless, Premier League trivia - If Chelsea win tonight's game, it will be the 27th home win in this fixture in the Premier League (with both sides having won 13 each until now). No other top-flight fixture has had more with Liverpool vs Newcastle United also on 27.Interestingly, this will be the 53rd meeting between these two sides in all competitions this century, more than any other two teams in English professional football. These two have contested Champions League semi-finals, FA Cup finals, League Cup semi-finals and plenty of important Premier League clashes in that time.

Other than that, both sides are at full strength and we'll hopefully be in for an engaging encounter. These two clubs obviously weren't in European competition this season, with Liverpool losing the Europa League final and finishing in 8th in the league and Chelsea coming even lower in 10th, meaning they avoided playing in mid-week. That means all their available players should be fully fresh and Conte and Klopp will hope that, throughout the season, their extra time to rest and recover, as well as the time they can put in on the training pitches, can pay dividends.

Liverpool welcome back defender Dejan Lovren from a bruised eye injury so serious he could only see out of his left eye earlier in the week. He picked up the injury in training and had to miss out on the win over Leicester, but has since recovered and will likely join Joel Matip in the heart of defence. The Reds are still awaiting the return of midfielder Emre Can, who missed their last two games with an ankle injury. He is also back in training at Melwood, but has been declared too unfit to travel with the rest of his teammates to the capital.

Chelsea will be without 35-year-old centre-back, and captain, John Terry. Ankle ligament damage he picked up in the draw at Swansea last weekend has ruled him out for just over a week, meaning £34 million deadline-day signing David Luiz who will make his first start since re-joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain. Elsewhere, the home side could remain unchanged with the likes of Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante all expected to start.

But enough about the two managers, who will no doubt have a lot of focus on them later on given they are noted as two of the most, if not the most, emotional and passionate managers in world football. What about the players on the pitch?

And, with these two clubs having built up a rivalry largely thanks to the constant feuds between former managers Jose Mourinho and Rafael Benitez a decade ago, it might have been odd to see Conte return with similar praise for Klopp. He labelled the German "one of the best [managers] in the world" and said that he is "showing his capacity to be a great manager" on Merseyside. This is the first time the two meet competitively.

Conte and Klopp met in pre-season, but have yet to meet competitively. (Picture: Getty Images)

Klopp later likened Antonio Conte as the Pep Guardiola of Turin, for his success with Juventus. The Italian has not lost any of his last 30 home league games, including a formidable run with the Serie A giants, calling him both "a great manager" and "a successful manager" as he spoke about his success with the Italy national team.

But Chelsea are of course a different entity entirely going into this clash, as Klopp himself noted in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday. With the west London outfit having scored at least two goals in each of their opening four league fixtures, the Reds boss acknowledged: "They're a strong side and they're in a good moment. I saw 90 minutes of their last game against Swansea and everybody who saw it saw they could’ve won this game. [They're] competitive, physically strong, with the experience of last year - champions two years ago, then a difficult year - changing manager, all that stuff. Last season was not a Chelsea season, but now they are back on track. We need to be ready for a real challenge. They defend well and attack quick and strong, so it’s not the easiest job in world football [to play against them]."

Did you know? Liverpool have enjoyed a favourable record in their recent league meetings with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, losing only two of their last nine. Their last visit, a 3-1 win thanks to Philippe Coutinho's brace, was Klopp's first league victory in charge at Anfield back in October.

While these two sides have not met competitively since May, the points shared at Anfield after goals from Eden Hazard and Christian Benteke, they met in pre-season over in America. As part of their International Champions Cup campaigns, the two clashed in Pasadena - where 10-man Chelsea, who had Cesc Fabregas sent off for a dangerous lunge, won 1-0 thanks to Gary Cahill's early header. The Blues' defensive approach that night, limiting the space in which Liverpool had to forge opportunities and ultimately restricting them to very few, if any, real chances points towards a potential clash of styles tonight. Could Conte and co. repeat such tactics, or will they be more expansive as they look to remain unbeaten?

Liverpool have been predictably high-octane, with inconsistent flashes of their ability to be brilliant in their opponent's final third and catastrophic in their own. They put reigning champions Leicester City to the sword in their last outing, also their first home game of the season, winning 4-1. Having also claimed a win away at Arsenal and a draw at Tottenham Hotspur, offset by a lacklustre defeat to a well-drilled Burnley, no-one's still quite sure what to expect from Jürgen Klopp's men not just this evening, but across the entire campaign.

Adam Lallana celebrates putting Liverpool 3-1 up against Leicester. (Picture: Getty Images)

So far so good for Chelsea, bar a minor blip away at Swansea most recently. Three wins and a draw from their first four however represents a solid start to life under new manager Antonio Conte, though they could only muster a 2-2 draw in Wales last Sunday despite Diego Costa's brace making him the league's joint-top scorer on four goals. But before that, wins over West Ham United, Watford and Burnley showed plenty to suggest they are getting back to their best under Conte.

Costa celebrates his second goal (fourth of the season) against Swansea. (Picture: Getty Images)

Tonight is the season's second instalment of Friday night football, following on from Manchester United's 2-0 win at home to Southampton last month. Still feels a bit weird, doesn't it? It's a big one though, so let's get stuck right into all the pre-match news shall we...

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of Chelsea - Liverpool in tonight's Premier League clash. This evening's game at Stamford Bridge marks the start of match-day five of the 2016-17 Premier League season and kicks off at 8pm. Stay with us until then because we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up to keep you entertained.