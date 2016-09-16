Aguero is the full package, says Manchester City teammate John Stones

It doesn't take a footballing expert to realise how good of a striker Sergio Aguero is, and Manchester City defender John Stones is one to recognise that fact. Since moving to England in the summer of 2011, Aguero has scored 105 Premier League goals in 153 Premier League appearances as well as providing 26 assists.

New teammate Stones recognises Aguero's talent and is dismayed at how he's overlooked every season saying; "His goalscoring record is a joke. It's not just that - his link-up play, movement, these things go unrecognised because of his goalscoring but he's an all-round player for his size."

Stones shocked by lack of awards for Aguero

So it comes as a bit of a surprise that Aguero has never been named the PFA Player of the Year or featured in the PFA Team of the Year, despite his superb exploits in a City shirt.

Stones feels that it is down to Aguero's 'low-key' play style that sees him overlooked so often saying; "He's one of those players who comes in, gets on with his work and with his own life."

It's Aguero's versatility and clinical nature in front of goal that has Stones in awe, though. The Argentine is deadly with either foot, an excellent header of a ball as well as a fantastic dribbler of the ball, drawing comparisons with the likes of Brazil and Barcelona legend Romário.

Aguero has netted two hat-tricks in first two months of season

Aguero has already got two hat-tricks to his name this season, one away to Steaua Bucharest and the other coming in the week just gone against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sadly Aguero won't be able to resume his fine goal scoring spree in the Premier League until the visit of Tottenham Hotspur in October, due to the retrospective ban he picked up from the clash between City and West Ham United.

The ban will have little effect on Aguero's goal tally considering the Argentine has had seasons with month even two month long injuries and has still managed to challenge for the golden boot and on one occasion win it in the 14/15 season.

Couple the fine form that he is enjoying at the moment in and the revitalised midfield that sits behind him goals are guaranteed from the Argentine this season, perhaps even a trophy or two.