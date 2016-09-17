Leicester City vs Burnley Preview: The Champions look to build on their dream start in the Champions League

Champions Leicester City will be desperate to build on a stunning Champions League debut after a poor start to the new Premier League season. Four points from four games, including a 4-1 battering by Liverpool last weekend, represents a torrid start for the Foxes after their maiden Premier League title last season.

Odds firmly stacked against Burnley despite Leicester's difficult start to the season

They are faced by newly promoted Burnley who have been just as inconsistent. Despite overturning Liverpool, Sean Dyche's side have recorded two defeats and gave away a lead against Hull City to a last minute equaliser by Robert Snodgrass seven days ago.

The fixture history represents a clear advantage for Leicester who are unbeaten against the Lancashire side in their last nine league meetings. Add to the formula 17 unbeaten home Premier League matches for the Champions and just four wins from 39 top flight away games for Burnley, the result is the odds stacked seriously in favour of Claudio Ranieri's side.

Burnley will be looking to shore up their concentration in defence after conceding three times in the last ten minutes already this season. They will also be seeking for a greater threat in front of goal after only registering a league low seven shots on target in their opening fixtures of the campaign.

New signings hoping to gain their first Premier League starts

Islam Slimani could start for the hosts after making his debut in the Champions League, whilst Danny Simpson and Jeff Schlupp return to full fitness. Burnley are still without Ashley Barnes who has a hamstring injury, whilst record signing Jeff Hendrick will be hoping to make his full debut.

Claudio Ranieri has urged his side to focus on each game as it comes. He has asked his squad "to clear their mind" following a rollercoaster week and concentrate on Burnley because "the opponent want to beat us".

Sean Dyche has a similar respect for Leicester lauding the work Ranieri and the owners have done with the Champions. "What the manager has done is terrific but what the club has done there is terrific. I think the owners have done fantastic there. I know some of the work they've done off the pitch and they seem to have been building things for a long time".