Leicester City 3-0 Burnley: Slimani strikes twice in comfortable victory

Leicester City put a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Liverpool last weekend behind them, as they built on the momentum of their midweek UEFA Champions League win at Club Brugge to waltz past Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Champions dominate from start to finish

With the Foxes hunting down a tenth successive unbeaten outing against the Lancashire club, it was no surprise to see them take control of large periods of the match, enjoying 59% of possession, a statistic they are not used to witnessing against their name in the top flight. Leicester built their success of last season on the opposition having large chunks of the ball, though with the likes of Slimani, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater at their disposal, Claudio Ranieri's men were more than comfortable at using the possession they were afforded.

After long spells of pressure, the hosts created their first opening midway through the half as Mahrez burst into the box and forced Tom Heaton into a block at his near post. The Burnley goalkeeper had to be alert once more when Slimani played through Drinkwater before Heaton came out to thwart the midfielder's effort.

Burnley's Steven Defour saw his side's first shot of note comfortably saved by Ron-Robert Zieler, before Mahrez wasted the best opportunity of the game thus far. Christian Fuchs whipped an excellent delivery onto the Algerian's head, only for him to nod wide from six yards. Slimani then had a double opportunity as his first effort was saved, before he inexplicably failed to make contact with a Marc Albrighton cross.

Eventually Leicester's pressure paid dividends right on the half-time whistle. Albrighton was fouled just outside the box by Matt Lowton, before Fuchs found Slimani with the resulting set-piece and the Algerian duly headed into the back of the net to grab a goal on his Premier League debut.

Slimani picks up where he left off

The start of the second half was quick to follow the trend of the first. Mahrez weaved his way into the area before his driven cross flicked off Jamie Vardy and found Slimani, who headed in his second goal in four minutes of football either side of the break.

The game then became an exhibition as Leicester began to knock the ball around with sheer confidence. Mahrez and Fuchs both went close before another dangerous cross from the former created the third goal of the game. Mahrez weaved his way down the right once more before another driven cross created a goal, this time bouncing off the unfortunate Ben Mee into his own goal.

Burnley did rally towards the end of the game, as a deflected Johann Gudmundsson free-kick was turned away and Sam Vokes headed wide, but Leicester always looked comfortable and will hope this performance will kick-start their title defence campaign.