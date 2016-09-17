Kane's second half strike secures all three points for Spurs against impotent Sunderland

Thanks for following VAVEL UK's live commentary of today's Premier League match! I've been Jack McGraghan, and we hope to see you again soon here on VAVEL.com!

The hosts fully deserved the victory in the end, and it could have been more but for the efforts of Sunderland keeper Pickford who can at least take pride in his performance today.

90 + 6' - FULL TIME: The match finishes 1-0 to Tottenham thanks to Kane's second half goal.

90 + 4' - SAFC SUB: Paddy McNair takes the place of Denayer.

90' - Kane will have to leave the field after what looks like a bad ankle injury, hopefully it doesn't turn out to be anything too serious.

90' - There will be six minutes of added time here at White Hart Lane.

90' - Djilobodji is also shown a yellow card, although this is his first of the match after he commits a foul on the edge of the area.

90' - Januzaj has been sent off for a second bookable offence! He receives his marching orders and his bookings were needless to say the least.

86' - What a save from Pickford! Lamela breaks free down the right wing and cuts inside on his left foot before curling a shot that seemed destined for the bottom corner, but the Sunderland keeper tips it around the post!

81' - Adnan Januzaj goes into the book after his complaints to the referee after he felt he should have won a free-kick.

79' - SAFC SUB: Kirchhoff is replaced by Wahbi Khazri as David Moyes changes to a more attacking style of play in a bid to find a late equaliser.

77' - SPURS SUB: Dier has picked up an injury and is replaced by Ben Davies.

74' - SPURS SUB: Dembele is down with some sort of injury and he will be replaced by Erik Lamela.

73' - Dele Alli drives forward to the edge of the box and has a go from range but the shot doesn't quite have enough power to beat Pickford, who parries the ball out for a corner.

69' - Sissoko has a sight of goal from 20 yards, but he drags his shot wide and harmlessly away from the Sunderland goal.

67' - Ndong nicks the ball in the centre of the pitch and feeds it to Duncan Watmore out on the left, but his cross is too far ahead of Defoe and it rolls out for a goal kick.

65' - Ndong is next to be shown a yellow card by Mike Dean after he tripped Victor Wanyama near the penalty area.

63' - SAFC SUB: Pienaar is replaced by Duncan Watmore as the visitors look to force a way back into the game.

62' - Cattermole is shown a yellow card after blocking off Dembele in the middle of the pitch.

Harry Kane finds the back of the net for the second time this season as Djilobodji fails to clear in the area, and the ball falls to the England international for a simple finish from close range!

59' - GOAL! 1-0 TO TOTTENHAM!

57' - Denayer goes into the referee's book after a late challenge on Son.

57' - A lot of Tottenham pressure is coming down that left wing through Son, who beats Denayer and drills the ball across the face of goal but there is no one on the end of it. A real let-off for the visitors!

55' - Son breaks down the left hand side and slams a shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

51' - The hosts have gained the upper hand at the start of this half as they did in the first half. Plenty of white shirts pushing towards the Sunderland penalty area.

46' - The teams are back out for the second half and have just kicked off for another 45 minutes of football. Both sides remain unchanged after the interval.

45' - HALF TIME: 0-0 is the score at the break, with Sunderland going closest to taking the lead after that Pienaar shot was cleared off the line in dramatic fashion.

44' - Javier Manquillo picks up the first yellow card of the game after blocking off Sissoko just after that last chance.

44' - Sunderland have one cleared off the line! Great work from Defoe and Ndong in order to work the ball towards Pienaar in the middle, but Kyle Walker is there to keep the tie scoreless!

41' - Spurs win their third corner in a row, the pressure is being piled on Pickford's goal.

39' - Son hits the post! The South-Korean winger sells both Denayer and Kirchhoff and cuts inside before blasting a low shot off the post. Close shave for the visitors!

34' - Sissoko is down after a hefty challenge from Djilobodji. The former Newcastle man definitely felt the force of that one!

30' - The Black Cats are beginning to grow into the game slightly as they get on the ball a little more frequently than in the first 15 minutes of the game.

25' - Tottenham make their way forward and a flurry of shots follow, with several blocked by the Sunderland defence before Wanyama volleys wide.

24' - Januzaj whips the ball towards the far post, but it is a tad too high for Kirchhoff who can only head the ball high and wide.

24' - Sunderland win a free-kick in a dangerous area after Wanyama trips Pienaar. Could be a chance to cross the ball into the box here...

23' - Hugo Lloris is forced into action for the first time as Defoe is fed through, but the angle was against him and he could only direct the shot straight at the French keeper.

22' - Eric Dier takes the set-piece and wastes it, firing a good few yards over the crossbar.

20' - Spurs win a free-kick 25 yards out in a central area after Djilobodji blocks off Moussa Sissoko.

19' - Cattermole loses the ball and it is fed to Kane who drives down the left wing, before pulling back to Son who blazes his shot well over the bar.

16' - Toby Alderweireld is down with an injury here, not too sure how serious it is although he looks to be able to carry on.

15' - It looks as if it will only be a matter of time until Tottenham take the lead. This time Kane has another shot blocked by Pickford from close range.

12' - The hosts continue to push forward, this time Moussa Dembele tries his luck from 25 yards but Pickford is equal to the shot.

9' - Close from Harry Kane! Son beats Denayer once again and plays a low cross towards the near post for Kane, but Jordan Pickford is quick to stop the shot.

4' - Warning signs for Sunderland already, as Son looks to have Denayer's number early on.

1' - We're underway here in London!

A late change has been made to the Sunderland starting 11, as Jason Denayer takes the place of Patrick van Aanholt who has been injured in the warm up. Donald Love takes his place on the bench.

It's just under 10 minutes to kick off at White Hart Lane now, hopefully there is a thrilling game in store for spectators!

SUNDERLAND SUBS: Denayer, Khazri, Watmore, O'Shea, McNair, Gooch, Mika.

SPURS SUBS: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Eriksen, Lamela, Winks, Janssen.

SUNDERLAND XI: Pickford; Manquillo, van Aanholt, Djilobodji, Kone; Cattermole (C), Kirchhoff, Ndong, Pienaar, Januzaj; Defoe.

SPURS XI: Lloris (C); Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen; Dembele, Wanyama; Sissoko, Alli, Son; Kane.

It's just under an hour until kick-off now, which means the team sheets are in. We'll start with the hosts...

Mauricio Pochettino has almost a full strength squad to choose from for the match, with only former Sunderland loanee Danny Rose unavailable due to a hamstring injury. The Argentinian may decide to use his squad depth to his advantage after Tottenham's 2-1 loss to Monaco, with some players perhaps needing a rest due to their continental exploits in midweek.

Steven Pienaar and Lee Cattermole could return to the Sunderland squad for the game after missing recent matches due to injury. It is too soon however for the likes of Fabio Borini, Vito Mannone, Billy Jones and Victor Anichebe to make the squad.

It would not come as a huge surprise to see David Moyes change to three central defenders for the game after he saw his defence collapse against Everton on Monday night. If that does happen then fans could see loan signing Jason Denayer make his first start for the Wearsiders, after he came off the bench during the second half in Monday's 3-0 loss.

Sunderland of course have former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe in their ranks, and as is usually the case their chances will rely heavily on whether he can get into the game or not.

The hosts have many danger men in their squad, with Heung-Min Son and Eriksen impressing in particular in their 4-0 win over Stoke City last time out. The pair were directly involved in three of the four goals and Sunderland will have to keep tabs on them if they hope to take any points back to the North-East.

Sunderland have not beaten Tottenham at White Hart Lane since 2008, when Kieran Richardson and Djibril Cisse netted to give Roy Keane's men an all important three points.

Tottenham have the edge when it comes to the overall record between the two teams. They have won 49 games compared to the 37 that Sunderland have won, with 30 matches between the two ending in draws.

Tottenham of course played in the Champions League in midweek against Monaco, meaning they may be slightly less fresh than their opponents, who have not played since Monday's 3-0 loss to Everton.

One man who will not want to remember that game however is Sunderland midfielder Jan Kirchhoff, who infamously gave away a penalty and helped Eriksen's long distance strike into the net for 3-1 to round off a miserable performance on his debut.

Fans of both sides may remember this fixture last season, in which the home side recorded a 4-1 victory thanks to a brace from Christian Eriksen and goals from Harry Kane and Moussa Dembele.

The game takes place at Tottenham's White Hart Lane stadium which currently has a capacity of 36,284, although that number has been reduced slightly this season as one stand has been demolished, as the club begin preparations to move to a new 61,000 seater home in 2018/19.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Sunday's 4:30 kick-off between Tottenham and Sunderland in the Premier League! I'm Jack McGraghan, and I will be taking you through what will hopefully turn out to be an enthralling match.