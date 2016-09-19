Derby County vs Liverpool Preview: Reds looking to book EFL Cup third round berth

Liverpool travel to Derby County in the EFL Cup third round, with Jürgen Klopp likely to make a number of changes against their Championship opponents.

The Reds turned a good start to their Premier League season into an excellent one with a 2-1 win away at Chelsea on Friday night, adding to deserved wins over Leicester City and Arsenal and a draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

But they turn their attentions back towards the cup, as they look to repeat the run which saw Jürgen Klopp's charges reach the final of the same competition just four months into his reign last season.

In doing so, they will obviously be wary of underestimating the Rams, who sit 20th in the second-tier with just one win from eight and only two goals scored.

Managed by former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson, Derby are steadily transitioning to a new way of playing - but still retain plenty of threat in the likes of Darren Bent, Will Hughes, Tom Ince and Andreas Weimann among others.

But with a place in the fourth round on offer, and having easily overcame a similar banana skin in Burton Albion away from home in the previous round, Liverpool will be confident of progression.

And they couldn't approach the game in finer form, having beaten Chelsea 2-1 in impressive fashion at Stamford Bridge last Friday, which followed a 4-1 win over champions Leicester the previous weekend.

Liverpool have since been made second favourites to win the league, behind frontrunners Manchester City, but just as important as a top-four finish or even a title challenge is their need to end the wait for silverware.

Barring a 2012 success in the same competition, Liverpool have not won a trophy since 2006 - losing out to City at Wembley Stadium in February as well as crashing to defeat in the UEFA Europa League final in May.

With this one of the Reds' two most realistic chances of silverware this term, Klopp and co. will be sure to treat Derby with the utmost respect at the iPro Stadium on Tuesday night.

Team news:

Jürgen Klopp is expected to name a strong side for the trip to the East Midlands, although it is likely he will make changes from the team that overcame Chelsea.

Roberto Firmino could return to the line-up after he missed the win on Friday with a groin injury. The Brazilian forward has since returned to training and could come back into the fold.

Midfielder Emre Can, who was declared too unfit to play in the last match, is once again available having had a full week's training after recovering from an ankle problem.

Loris Karius could also make his debut, having missed Liverpool's first six games of the season with a broken hand he suffered in pre-season towards the end of July.

The goalkeeper could be handed the chance to impress, with the German seen as the long-term replacement to Simon Mignolet in goal, while the likes of left-back Alberto Moreno, midfielder Marko Grujic and strikers Divock Origi and Danny Ings could be given minutes.

For Derby, former Aston Villa forward Andreas Weimann could start after fighting back from a knee injury.

Summer signings Matej Vydra and Ikechi Anya are ineligible, having played for Watford in the earlier stages of the tournament before joining Derby.

Of the definite absentees for either side, midfielder George Thorne remains sidelined for Derby with a fractured leg which will keep him out until at least November.

Defender Joe Gomez and winger Sheyi Ojo are still out with an achilles tendon injury and a fractured back bone respectively, and therefore won't come into contention for Liverpool.

Mamadou Sakho, who hasn't played since April 20, won't feature as he continues to recover and find full fitness after an achilles injury.

Head-to-head:

At iPro Stadium: Derby - 26 wins, Draws - 13, Liverpool - 24 wins.

At Anfield: Liverpool - 42 wins, Draws - 15, Derby - 6 wins.

Overall: Derby - 32 wins, Draws - 28, Liverpool - 66 wins.

Last meeting: Derby County 1-2 Liverpool (Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard), 26 December 2007, Premier League.

Recent form:

Derby County

Form in the Sky Bet Championship: DLLLD

Form in all competitions: WLLLD

Liverpool

Form in Premier League: WLDWW

Form in all competitions: LWDWW

Match facts:

Derby have not beaten Liverpool, in all competitions, since 1999 - managing only a single draw in the eight fixtures between the two clubs since then.

Overall, County have lost 21 of their last 26 meetings with Liverpool - winning three and drawing two of the other five.

Derby and Liverpool have only met in this competition once, back in October 1977 at Anfield when the hosts won 2-0.

The Rams are six games without a win in the league this season and are yet to score a goal at home outside of the cup.

Derby beat League Two side Grimsby Town 1-0 at the iPro in the first round, before needing penalties to get past fellow fourth-tier side Carlisle United - also at home.

Liverpool beat Burton Albion, also of the Championship, in the previous round - Daniel Sturridge scoring twice in addition to strikes from Origi and Firmino and a Tom Naylor own goal.

They remain the most successful club in the League Cup, now known as the EFL Cup, having won it eight times.

Such is their superiority in the competition, they've only been knocked out by a lower league team in one of their last 13 ties in the competition - coming in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Northampton Town at Anfield in September 2010.