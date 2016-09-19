Francesco Guidolin admits Swansea must improve

After another defeat, Francesco Guidolin was left feeling disappointed and frustrated by his Swansea City's performance admitting that they "must do better" to improve.

The Italian confessed that the Saints "deserved to win" as they "started very well and played good football", something he didn't think his side did until "the last part of the game" after they were losing.

The need to improve

Swansea have now lost three out of their four Premier League fixtures since starting the season with a bang against Burnley ,and Guidolin stated that he was "disappointed" and claimed that they must get better as it is "hard to win" in this league if they continue to play like this.

The Swansea boss believes he "knows some more problems" within his side and they are something he is hoping to address with his assistants. Guidolin admitted that he does "worry" about the current results as that is "his job".

After starting with the same formation that allowed Swansea to gain a point against Chelsea, Guidolin changed things in the second half and the Italian believes that it is "easy" to say that the line-up "is not good" after a game, but he doesn't believe that was the biggest issue.

Bad attitudes

One situation that Guidolin wasn't happy with was the attitude of Swansea midfielder, Ki Sung-Yeung. The South Korean international was brought off during the game with Southampton and didn't appear to be happy about the situation, refusing to shake Guidolin's hand as he walked to the bench.

The manager spoke about the incident and stated that he will "have to speak to him" as it is "not a good attitude to have". Guidolin wasn't impressed with it and spoke of how he respects "all people, all my players" and claimed that those relationships are "the most important things for me" and it is something that he will be working to solve immediately.