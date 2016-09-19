Alfie Mawson: Why the new boy will be absent for the Manchester City cup-tie

Aflie Mawson, who is yet to feature for Swansea City, will have to wait at least another few days before donning a Swans shirt for the first time.

He is cup-tied and therefore ineligible for Wednesday night's EFL Cup match against four time winners and current holders, Manchester City.

An opportunity missed

The new defender, who has already been likened to new City signing, John Stones played 120 minutes for his previous club Barnsley in their first round defeat to Northampton Town; which rules him out of the competition until the start of the 2017-2018 campaign.

Despite the EFL Cup being a perfect opportunity to test new or fringe players, it looks as if Francesco Guidolin will rely on at least one of his regular centre-back pairing of Jordi Amat or Federico Fernandez.

Either one of the aforementioned duo should play alongside Dutchman, Mike Van Der Hoorn who looked solid when he made his competitive debut in the last round of the cup in the 3-1 victory versus Peterborough United.

Guidolin happy with his new arrival

Mawson scored two goals in four Championship appearances this season before moving to South Wales, and seems to have the confidence of his boss after Guidolin stated: “He looks like he has been here a long time and my staff have been very impressed with him and he is ready to play Premier League football."

The manager continued, "It is early to say if Alfie can be a leader like Ashley but I can say he is a talented young player with a good personality." Guidolin finished by saying, “In training he is like other players, he is at their level and he is their equal."

But after not being included in any Premier League squads for the Swans since joining in late August, it is yet to be seen whether Mawson will get the chance to impress against Manchester City when we they play again on the weekend in the league.

Yet the question is worth asking, especially after recent performance against Southampton; what's to lose be giving the 22-year-old some game time?