Swansea City vs Manchester City Preview: Blues looking to continue flying start in EFL Cup

The League Cup has produced some fantastic football in recent years and none more so perhaps than the final last year between Manchester City and Liverpool. Following a 1-1 draw in regulation time and a goalless period of extra time, only penalties could separate the two.

Manchester City were the eventual victors, thanks largely to Argentine stopper Willy Caballero pulling off a hat-trick of saves to help City clinch their second League Cup in two years.

Team News

Manchester City

Yaya Toure will not feature at all tomorrow and potentially ever again for the Blues. This is the result of a stand-off between his agent Dimitri Seluk and City boss Pep Guardiola, with Seluk having some very choice things to say.

Guardiola has laid down the law by saying Toure will not play for Manchester City until Seluk has made a full apology to the club and Guardiola himself.

Vincent Kompany is within contention for a place tomorrow following a summer-long layoff due to injury, the Captain will be making his first appearance since City's Champions League tie with Real Madrid, way back in April.

Perhaps most exciting of all is the inclusion of 17-year-old starlet Brahim Abdelkader Diaz. The young Spaniard has had many City fans drooling over his mazy dribbles and quick feet with many tipping him for stardom at Manchester City.

David Silva is a doubt for tomorrow, Fernando Reges and Fabian Delph will be included subject to successful fitness tests.

Swansea City

Francesco Guidolin will only be without Nathan Dyer who is suffering from an ankle injury. Leon Britton is expected to return along with £15m summer signing from Atletico Madrid, Borja Baston.

What they're saying

Guardiola set out what he saw as his game plan for all four competitions in his presser saying: "We are going to try and win this competition – You don’t have to guess to know which titles are our priorities but we want to win this is an official game for Manchester City and we will prepare as normal and try to win this game."

Swansea captain Leon Britton remains confident about his side's chances despite the exceptional quality and start Manchester City have made: "The cup has served us well and it can breed confidence. - The atmosphere against Chelsea was fantastic. Man City come here in great form but we can beat them.”

Prediction

Given City's current form and depth they shouldn't struggle against Swansea, a side that has had some disagreements with Guidolin so perhaps they won't be as harmonious as they would like to be going into a game like this. City's depth and quality of players should mean City see this out comfortably. Complacency, however, could be the Blues' undoing.