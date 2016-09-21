Liverpool paired with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in EFL Cup fourth round

Liverpool have been drawn to face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the fourth round of the EFL Cup next month.

Jürgen Klopp has drawn all three of his games against Spurs, with the club having not lost to their Premier League opponents since November 2012.

A comfortable 3-0 win over Derby County in the East Midlands on Tuesday night saw Liverpool's passage into the fourth round, having previously downed another Championship side - Burton Albion - 5-0 away from home in the round before that.

Spurs enjoyed a lower-league thrashing of their own, putting five past Gillingham on home soil on Wednesday night - having started in round three as a result of playing European football.

The two sides only met last month prior to the international break, when the Reds came away from White Hart Lane having deserved more than a point, but with themselves to blame after wasting many of their opportunities.

Danny Rose's second-half strike was enough to cancel out James Milner's penalty before the break as both sides settled for a point in north London.

But the two teams will go head-to-head again in what is set to be a hugely-anticipated encounter on Merseyside, with the tie to be played on either October 25 or 26.

The stature of the game makes it likely to be one of those selected for broadcast, as the two top-four hopefuls look to move one step closer to a showpiece final at Wembley Stadium.

Reds handed tough draw in attempts to reach last eight

It is one of the hardest ties Liverpool could have handed, given there were six lower-league opponents of the 16 in the draw, but they will hope to maintain the form since their 1-1 draw at Spurs - winning three of three since then.

They will need to be at their best if they are to close in on a third final in two seasons under Klopp, who has regularly repeated his intentions to use the competition as a serious chance to end the club's four-year wait for silverware, after they were defeated in the final of the same tournament on penalties back in February.

Meanwhile, Tottenham remain unbeaten in the league, winning two of their first five games, and sit third behind the other two unbeaten teams - Everton and frontrunners Manchester City.

The encounter will be the first between the two clubs in a cup competition since November 2008, when Tottenham won 4-2 in the fourth round - while the last Anfield cup meeting came way back in November 1999 when Liverpool lost 3-1.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will likely be without talisman Harry Kane, who damaged ankle ligaments in their 1-0 win over Sunderland at the weekend and faces an unspecified lay-off.

Other notable ties include a repeat of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford, with Chelsea also facing West Ham United in an all-London clash at the London Stadium.

Of the other Premier League sides, Arsenal host Reading, Hull City travel to Bristol City and Southampton face Sunderland on the south coast.