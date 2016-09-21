Luke Shaw out of Northampton clash with groin tear

Manchester United full-back, Luke Shaw has been ruled out of their EFL Cup clash with Northampton Town with a groin tear, and may miss Saturday's clash with champions, Leicester City.

Another set back

It is setback that many wouldn't have wanted for the youngster, having just returned to first-team action after his horrific leg break in Eindhoven at the beginning of last season.

A scan on Monday revealed a minor tear in his groin, which rules out the 21-year-old for the trip to Northampton, but is said to be contention for the visit of Claudio Ranieri's men.

Shaw featured in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Watford, with manager Jose Mourinho publicly criticisng him for the Hornets second goal after the Red Devils' third consecutive defeat.

"Our left-back is 25 metres away instead of five,” he said. “But give him 25 metres and you have to press. But no, we wait. It is a tactical but also mental attitude.”

Above: Marouanne Fellaini in actionduring Mancvhester United's 3-1 defeat to Watford | Photo; Getty Images

Stand up and be counted

It isn't the start many would have expected to Mourinho's era at Old Trafford, with defeats to Manchester City, Feyenoord and Watford seemingly affecting the players confidence. However midfielder Marouanne Fellaini, has said that it is time for the players to stand up and be counted.

"Yes it [the mood] is low but we are men and we must stand up together and show ourselves," Fellaini told manutd.com. "To lose was a tough moment but we must be ready to go again on Wednesday."

Fellaini concluded, "We need to focus. At the moment heads are down but, as I said, we must stand together and fight and show that we are confident."

Manchester United will take on Northampton Town in the third round of the EFL Cup at the Sixfields Stadium on Wednesday, September 21 with kick-off at 7:45pm BST.