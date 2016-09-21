Frauen-Bundesliga - Matchday 3 Preview: Wolfsburg and Bayern go head-to-head in stand-out fixture

With all six games on Sunday it's set to be a manic matchday three in the Frauen-Bundesliga, with the small matter Bayern Munich versus VfL Wolfsburg to boot.

Hoffenheim hoping to cut short Freiburg's form

The side from Sinsheim certainly haven't had an easy start to the new season. Essen and Potsdam have provided TSG 1899 Hoffenheim with two losses from their opening two games, and it doesn't get any easier when they welcome SC Freiburg this weekend. Conveniently, their first three fixtures are against the top three sides heading into MD3.

With the likes of Kristin Demann and Martina Moser in the spine and Nicolla Billa and Lina Bürger leading the line, it is only natural that Hoffenheim would have had higher hopes than to start the season in this fashion. However, Freiburg are in red hot form and off the back of good results for their national teams, they have players raring to go.

Lena Petermann seems to have an unstoppable lease of life this season. She was the game-changer against Bayern and grabbed a hat-trick last time out against Duisburg. Hasret Kayikci and Lina Magull, also in the German national team, have also found the net this season. This could be a big year for the Schwarzwald side; especially in attack.

Turbine confident of extended 100% record against Gladbach

With new man Matthias Rudolph at the helm, Turbine Potsdam are doing their utmost to make it back up to the top end of the league after last year's disappointment. An exciting and young squad is being driven on by Tabea Kemme in the heart of midfield and things are looking rosy after just two games.

Two 3-0 wins, over Hoffenheim and Frankfurt, have the east German outfit sitting top of the pile and Kemme's form - three goals - has been utterly fantastic. Add in the likes of Elise Kellond-Knight, Eseosa Aigbogun and Svenja Huth and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be heading to the Karl-Liebknecht-Stadion with their work cut out.

As for Gladbach, there was a huge improvement before the international break. After the 8-0 hammering they took against Frankfurt, the newly-promoted side bounced back and fell to a narrow 1-0 loss to Sand. If they can provide Nadja Pfeiffer with the chances, last season's top-scorer may be able to give them something to hang on to.

Essen and Frankfurt do battle in highlight of early Sunday games

This game should be an absolute cracker. SGS Essen have got off to an absolute flier this season and with Linda Dallmann, Lena Schüller, Sara Doorsun and Jacqueline Klasen all packed into their star-studded midfield, they'll be hopeful of going continuing their 100% start to the season.

With veteran forward, Charline Hartmann yet to find the back of the net in either of their wins this term there is reason to believe Essen will only get better going forward. However, this Sunday could be a case of attack is the best form of defence when they face fellow attack-minded outfit, 1. FFC Frankfurt.

After putting eight past Gladbach on the opening day, big things were expected of Matt Ross' side but they came unstuck against a stubborn Potsdam side and fell to a three-nil loss. Ana-Maria Crnogorčević and Mandy Islacker are desperate to add to their opening day tallies, and if Frankfurt throw caution to the wind this could be very open indeed.

Leverkusen face Sand, keen to upset Bell's side

SC Sand and Colin Bell have got off to a very steady start, and look every bit capable of repeat last season's exploits. Well, that was until Jovana Damnjanović injured her foot and will be out for the next eight-10 weeks while she recovers from the operation. It may be a blow, but Bell is resourceful enough to recover.

After an opening draw with Wolfsburg, Sand secured a tight 1-0 win against Gladbach thanks to Laura Feiersinger's goal. She'll be key whilst Damnjanović is sidelined, as will Silvana Chojnowski, who will be looking to kick on after her summer move from Hoffenheim; can she fill the void left by their talismanic forward?

As for Bayer Leverkusen, their yet to really get going but the potential is there in the squad. They've slipped to a pair of 2-0 defeats thus far, to Jena and Wolfsburg, but with the likes of Annike Krahn to provide experience to match Nina Ehegötz's youth and talent, they will be keen to get one over on Sand this Sunday.

Jena aim to take advantage of depleted Duisburg

After a solid start to the season, USV Jena will be hoping to make it two wins from three after falling to defeat against Bayern last time out. They may have been on the back foot but by no means disgraced themselves and only succumbed to defeat thanks to Vivianne Miedema's strike. They went toe-to-toe with the best, and didn't look out of place.

Christian Franz-Pohlmann will certainly be encouraged by his side's start and with Lucie Vonkova and Amber Hearn up front, chances will always present themselves. This is where the key battle could be, as two of the league's top forwards will not be facing MSV Duisburg's star stopper, Meike Kämper after she tore her cruciate ligament.

This will come as a huge blow to Inka Grings and the Zebras, who were looking to build after suffering a 5-0 defeat to Freiburg last time out. The pressure will be on the likes of Rahel Kiwic, Linda Bresonik and Kathleen Radtke as the more experienced players in the squad to put in a solid showing and try and get something from the game.

Last season's top two clash in Bavaria

As much as there may be some interesting battles up and down the division this weekend, all pail in comparison to the meeting between Bayern and Wolfsburg. The two teams have both taken four points from a possible six and will be desperate to get the early upper-hand on one another before they face each other again after the break.

There are so many narratives coming into this game, but the main one will be Verena Faißt's first game against her old club. The attacker has been in fine form since her move from Lower Saxony in the summer, and grabbed two goals in Germany's 4-0 win over Russia during the international break; could she be the key to breaking the Wolves down?

The current league champions also have form on their side, having tasted defeat to the Wolves just once since the 2012-13 season when Wolfsburg won 2-1. That aside, draws and Bayern wins have been the order of the day. Overcoming Thomas Wörle's side would represent a massive mental block being erased from Ralf Kellermann's mind.

However, previous meetings can only account for so much. Both teams have strengthened well over the summer and, while the others were by no means dull, this game has a real air of expectation surrounding it; it could be a classic. Will the Wolves' phenomenal attack be enough to break down Bayern's stoic defence? Only time will tell.