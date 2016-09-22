Klopp looking forward to Liverpool's "exciting" EFL Cup draw against Tottenham Hotspur

Jürgen Klopp thinks Liverpool's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur - combined with the rest of Wednesday night's draw - creates an "exciting" opportunity for all the teams involved in the competition.

The gulf in class was clear as the Reds put Championship outfit Derby County to the sword in the third round at the iPro Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Ragnar Klavan, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi helped to seal a straightforward progression to the next phase and set up an enticing clash with Spurs at Anfield in the fourth round.

Though Mauricio Pochettino's men, one of only three remaining unbeaten teams in the Premier League, represent one of the tougher ties they have been handed - the Liverpool manager says it is an occasion they must look forward to.

Klopp also suggested that, with only two cup competitions to play for as a result of Liverpool's failure to qualify for Europe, they must treat this is a viable opportunity for the club's first silverware since 2012.

Klopp: Fourth-round draw is a "big boost" for EFL Cup

He told reporters in his pre-match press briefing ahead of their league clash with Hull City that it is an "exciting" draw as he said that it is the first draw he has "watched live" because he saw "the game [Northampton Town against Manchester United" before" it.

Klopp admitted that "a little smile" broke out when the first two teams pulled out revealed West Ham United will face Chelsea in an all-London affair, revealing his reaction to Manchester United being paired with Manchester City in another mouthwatering meeting was "oh nice, another smile."

"Then a freeze in my face, because we got Tottenham," the German continued, declaring the game - and the draw overall - is "good" and "a big boost for the competition."

He referred back to when he first came to England last October and when he "had to explain" why Liverpool "field such strong line-ups" in the competition, while now each game "looks like a semi-final."

Klopp acknowledged the "big opportunity" for "all the teams" with six of the remaining 16 from the Championship or lower, insisting: "They all try to go through and you can see this with the line-ups. That's pretty exciting."

The Reds boss also said he was "happy about playing at home" because Anfield cannot have "European nights" this season and so they must "take what we can get", adding that it "will be fantastic" and he is "really looking forward to it."

The clash has been chosen for broadcast by Sky Sports and scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday 25 October, sandwiched between league games at home to West Bromwich Albion and away to Crystal Palace - both 5:30pm kick-offs and televised on BT Sport.