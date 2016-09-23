Aluko pens new deal

Currently in her second spell with Chelsea, Eni Aluko has this week extended her contract with the current FA WSL Champions.

Serial silverware

Highly decorated at every club she’s played for, Aluko has consistently given herself to every shirt she’s worn, potent for club and country home and away including consecutive season spent playing in the American leagues. Whether in Saint Louis, New Jersey or Birmingham, Aluko is the kind of player you want on your team, loyal and clinical until the last.

Having joined an exclusive club after earning her 100th cap for England, Aluko has shown no signs of slowing down, one of Chelsea’s more consistent performers this year.

Boasting 57 total goals over 125 appearances, although unable to add to that tally when Chelsea historically won the first Women’s FA Cup final to be held at Wembley Stadium last year, Aluko was voted as Player of the Match, key in the Blues success. Whether a toe-poke or an absolute screamer, Aluko has every kind of goal in her locker as well as a wealth of experience and knowledge.

No-brainer

When offered the new deal, the striker had no hesitation when it came to signing on the dotted line. Already looking forward to a probable third season of Champions League action – the Blues needing just one point from their remaining games to seal their spot in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Aluko spoke about growing as both "a person and player" since moving to Chelsea from Birmingham City four years ago, happy to have lifted silverware in her time in Staines, the striker has lauded the players and manager for building a successful team that she’s proud to be part of. At 29, Aluko boasts a staggering 15 years of professional football experience, but she’s not done yet, still growing she spoke about still being challenged every day, happy to still be contributing to the strong squad.

Blues boss, Emma Hayes also spoke of Aluko’s continued growth, talking about her evolution as a player since she took the reins, a team player who gives all for the badge and bleeds blue. Praising her work ethic and drive, Hayes was more than happy to see Aluko commit her future, describing the England international as "a serial winner".

Multifaceted

As well as a glittering career in football, Aluko is a qualified lawyer, having obtained a first at Brunel as well as passing the New York bar exam; still balancing life on the pitch with a job in entertainment law until switching to a full-time contract with the Blues.

The England centurion has been spreading her wings off of the football pitch in the studio too, a regular pundit on ITV during their coverage of the 2016 European Championships, Aluko has shown a natural ability in front of the camera and has opened up more avenues to pursue when she opts to hang up her boots.