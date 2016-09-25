Toppserien - Matchday 17 round-up: LSK continue their march to the title

Matchday 17 in the Toppserien saw the league leaders win their respective games and a relegation battle that ended in a result that neither team would have wanted.

LSK get by Trondheims in a tough match up

When the weekend fixtures drew closer, not many would have expected Trondheims-Ørn to trouble LSK Kvinner as LSK had been picking up points easily this season while Trondheims is trying to stay above the relegation zone. Trondheims did make things difficult for LSK and ended up losing unluckily by two goals to one.

The home side got off to a quick start when in the fourth minute, Lisa Utland gave Trondheims a shock lead against LSK. Marte Berget​ got a goal back for LSK ten minutes later, and Isabell Herlovsen, who currently leads the goal scoring charts in the Toppserien, gave LSK the lead in the 56th minute with her 26th goal of the season.

LSK are now 13 points clear at the top, although having played a game more than their nearest competition. With four matches left to play, the league leaders know that if they win the majority of their remaining matches, they will win the title with games to spare. Trondheims on the other hand, are in ninth and ten points clear of the relegation zone. They will feel as though they have done enough to avoid relegation this season but they will still have to pick up points in their next few matches to solidify their position.

Avaldsnes pick up a good win away at Røa

Røa were hoping to cause real problem at home for Avaldsnes when the current second-placed team visited in the first match of this weekend. Unfortunately for the home side, Avaldsnes proved too good on the day and ended up leaving Røa as 3-1 winners. Brazilian Andrea Rosa started off the scoring on the day in the 20th minute before Kristine Leine tied up the game in the 40th minute. In the second half, Avaldsnes quality shone through when Hege Hansen and Elise Thorsnes scored two goals in the space of six minutes to wrap the game up.

Avaldsnes are seven points off the pace in the title race but they do hold a game in hand. If they can continue to win and LSK drop points in the next few weeks, Avaldsnes will be crowned champions of Norway this season. Røa are in fifth and with this loss, find themselves six points away from fourth. In a season of ups and downs for the home side, they will be relatively pleased if this ends up being their final position.

Medkila and Urædd end in a draw

In a match that featured the two teams in contention for the drop, a one all draw was not what Medkila or Urædd would have wanted as they bid for safety. Ariana Calderon opened the scoring for Medkila in the third minute of the game and produced the only goal of the first half. Three minutes into the second half, Urædd found the equalizer through Lise Janbu and that was the last goal of the match.

Both teams are still in the bottom two places and with Medkila on six points and Urædd have five points. Both teams are at least ten points away from the nearest team and will hope to try and find points somewhere as the season draws to a close if they want to avoid relegation.

Kolbotn stay in third with win over Vålerenga

After a few unexpected results, Kolbotn have seemingly found their form again and continued it with a one-nil win away to Vålerenga. The away side had to wait for a long time to get the inning goal and it ended up coming from a rare goal scorer in Solveig Gulbrandsen for only her second goal of the season. It was enough for Kolbotn to pick up the three points and they now stay in third with 35 points. Vålerenga continue to flirt with relegation and even though they are ten points away from Medkila, they will want to avoid dropping any more points in the next five games to stay above the relegation zone.

Sandviken bounce back with win over Klepp

Sandviken were away to Klepp this weekend and were looking to rebound after their previous loss in the last matchday. They managed to find the goal to pick up all three points through Dutch defender Marije Brummel who scored her second goal of the season in the 82nd minute. That was enough for Sandviken who find themselves in sixth with five matches to go. Klepp drop down to eighth with this loss and will want to regain some momentum in their next match.

Arna-Bjørnar and Stabæk hold each other to a draw

Arna-Bjørnar welcomed Stabæk this weekend in a bid to not only move up the table, but find goals from any source. That did not happen in this matchday as both teams played out a nil-nil draw that did not do much for either team. This draw leaves Arna-Bjørnar in seventh while Stabæk have dropped down to fourth, two points behind Kolbotn.