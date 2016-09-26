Reid calls for hard work after Southampton defeat

West Ham United defender, Winston Reid has called for hard work from his fellow Hammers teammates, after their 3-0 defeat to Southampton.

Digging deep

The Hammers poor start to the season continued on Sunday, losing their fourth consecutive league match to Claude Puel's side. Neither side were really in the contest in the first period, but the Saints found themselves ahead through Charlie Austin's effort.

Goals from Dusan Tadic and James Ward-Prowse, rounded another miserable afternoon for the Hammers faithful, and Reid said the players now have to dig deep to pull themselves out of the current situation.

“When you lose you, you can always do more,” Reid told whufc.com. “We’ve played against good teams so far and we need to work a lot harder to get a bit of luck on our side."

He continued, "You could see out there that they worked harder than us and they got a good result.”

Reid explained, "To get our confidence back, we need to work hard. We need to dig deep and work a lot harder."

Above: West Ham United skipper Mark Noble sliding in on Nathan Redmond in their 3-0 defeat to Southampton | Photo: Getty Images

Just not good enough

It wasn't the start that people will have expected from the Hammers, after their excellent season last year. They look a complete contrast to the side that finished sixth, having conceded 11 goals in their last three matches, and skipper Mark Noble admitted that it was just not good enough.

“Eleven goals in three games is laughable,” the 29-year-old told The Guardian. “We could have kept playing until tonight and we wouldn’t have scored. I thought we started all right and then bang; we conceded a goal and we never looked back in it."

Noble concluded, “If I’m honest, it could have been six in the end. On the bright side I don’t think it can get any worse. At the moment we’re just not good enough.”

West Ham United will take on Middlesbrough at the London Stadium on Saturday, October 1 with kick-off at 3pm BST.