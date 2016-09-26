Frauen-Bundesliga - Matchday 3 round-up: Big wins for Wolfsburg, Potsdam as late drama ensues in Frankurt

In another action-packed Frauen-Bundesliga matchday, there were certainly plenty of talking points to come out of the third game week in Germany.

Freiburg stun Hoffenheim with late show

After a goalless first 72 minutes, fans could have been forgiven if they'd thought the game was a nailed on nil-nil. However, Fabienne Dongus' goal - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's first of the season - looked to his set the Sinsheim side on their way to their first points and clean-sheet of the new campaign.

SC Freiburg, who have seemingly taken on the mantle of not knowing when to lie down, responded within a minute through Hasret Kayikci. The game looked set for a stalemate but the Germany international popped up in the final minutes to secure yet another win for the Schwarzwald outfit and continues their superb start to the season.

The visitors leaped to second with that win and will be full of confidence heading into the coming weeks. Hoffenheim, however, will be bitterly disappointed to have

Gladbach's hopes dashed by perfect Potsdam

The Foals have hardly got off to the ideal start this season, but Kelly Simons early opener had the Borussia Mönchengladbach faithful dreaming of a huge upset against the league's form side. That hope last just eight minutes, though, as Svenja Huth grabbed her second goal of the campaign.

Her solid start has been outshone by the spectacular Tabea Kemme. Now playing in midfield, she looks like a totally different player and got a crucial goal just before the break to give Turbine Potsdam the lead. Sandra Starmanns was then given her marching orders for a second yellow, and the visitors and Kemme grabbed another to seal the win.

Potsdam's 100% record remained in tact as they went two points clear at the top, while the Foals' search for a first win and point goes on into matchday four.

The late, late, late show in Frankfurt

Much like in Sinsheim, this game took a while to get going. With two of the league's top teams going head-to-head, it was always going to be a tight and tense affair early on.

The breakthrough finally came in the 58th minute when Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh grabbed the opener for SGS Essen. Having not conceded yet this season, they would have been confident of holding on and then even more so after Lea Schüller grabbed her fourth goal of the season with just two minutes left on the clock.

However 1. FFC Frankfurt aren't one of Europe's biggest clubs for no reason and, keen to avoid another loss to nil after last weekend, they began their fight-back. Yūki Nagasato got one goal back in the 91st minute, with Ana-Maria Crnogorčević scoring a minute later to bring a dramatic finale to a close and secure a share of the spoils.

That draw meant Essen's winning start was out the window but a draw in Frankfurt is never a bad result, though they will be desperately disappointed to have left such a healthy lead slip. It's been a win, draw and loss for Matt Ross' side this term; he'll be hoping to find more consistency before the top teams start to pull away.

Sand's superb start continues

The lack of goals in the first half this weekend was very noticeable, as SC Sand and Bayer Leverkusen both failed to break the deadlock in the first half on Sunday.

It wasn't until late in the day when Isabelle Meyer and Dominika Škorvánková struck for the hosts - both goals came in the final 20 minutes - as Collin Bell's side continued their impressive start to the new season and joined the cluster of teams on seven points from their first three games.

It's been a tough start for Leverkusen and they remain pointless and goalless thus far; they'll certainly be hoping to break both barriers coming into the fourth round of fixtures.

Duisburg get first points back in the top flight in style

Two of the five goals to come in the first half this week were scored in Duisburg, as they claimed an important 3-1 win over USV Jena. Inka Grings' side got off to the perfect start when Linda Bresonik opened the scoring midway through the first period; experience was telling, as she finished the move off.

MSV Duisburg then went further ahead just seven minutes later as Virginia Kirchberger got herself on the scoresheet. The game went back and forward up until the hour mark where further pressure from the Zebras saw Sofia Nati strike the killer blow. Amber Hearn was able to get one back for Jena late on, but it was a mere consolation.

Both sides have got their first points of the campaign and sit level on three apiece, just above the drop zone.

Wolfsburg win crunch clash with Bayern

The biggest game of the weekend was undoubtedly VfL Wolfsburg's trip to Bayern Munich, as they bid to get an early upper hand on the champions and end a rotten run against them in recent meetings. With such high class players on either side, the two teams readily traded chances throughout the game.

It was the Wolves, though, that struck first. Lara Dickenmann was on hand to turn home a cross from close range and put the visitors ahead. They held the lead until the 69th minute when Vivianne Miedema continued her fine start to this season, as the Dutch forward restored parity.

But Ralf Kellermann's side responded in style as a superb Alexandra Popp finish won the game with 14 minutes left. It's a huge win for the Wolves who move to seven points, while Bayern sit on four from their three games. Will this be the season the Bavarian dominance ends?