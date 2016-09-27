Loris Karius to keep No.1 spot for Liverpool's league trip to Swansea City

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Loris Karius will keep his place in goal for Liverpool's trip to Swansea City this Saturday.

The German made his competitive debut for the club just last week in the EFL Cup away at Derby County, where the Reds won 3-0, and kept his place for the 5-1 thrashing of Hull City in the Premier League at the weekend.

Despite conceding early on in the second-half, the summer signing from Mainz was otherwise rarely tested and will therefore be given another opportunity to prove he warrants the No.1 spot on a long-term basis.

Klopp takes his side to South Wales for their final game before an international break, which precedes a mouthwatering Anfield clash with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United on October 17.

But the manager insists that he has already addressed the situation, informing Karius that he would start away at the Liberty Stadium when he told him he would start against Hull.

Karius needs game time to prove himself, says Klopp

Embed from Getty Images Loris Karius on his competitive debut for the Reds against Derby County last Wednesday.

Klopp told reporters that the 23-year-old "can play against Swansea again" because he has "already spoke to the goalkeepers" and "they know it."

Asked whether he felt Karius had been tested enough in his first two appearances, Klopp replied: "We had a game at Derby, what can I do? He did not have 500 balls [to deal with], just two or three. Again Hull, I'm not too sure [but it was] not too many balls."

The Reds boss believes that to "understand how a player reacts in situations" then they first "need the games", explaining that because Liverpool "don't have the games in the week" they have to do it "on the weekend."

He previously insisted that, whoever started at home to Hull would not necessarily be guaranteed a starting position for the next five years, but acknowledged the need to settle on a first-choice 'keeper.

Klopp suggested that there will be "a specific point" when they "can make a decision" as to who starts in goal, insisting that it is "different than the centre-half position for example" which he acknowledges that he knows and respects.

Mignolet "one of the best professionals" at Liverpool

Embed from Getty Images Mignolet hasn't featured since playing the full 90 minutes of Liverpool's 4-1 hammering of Leicester City.

Simon Mignolet will again sit on the bench, despite having started the first five games of the season, but Klopp admitted that the Belgian took his decision in a professional manner.

He added that Mignolet is "one of the best professionals" within the squad and insisted that "there is only the decision" before the game, and any talks or discussion have to wait until "after the game" because there is "nothing else than the game" beforehand.

"If he [Mignolet] wants to talk, we can talk, there's no problem," continued Klopp, who declared that there would "not be a problem" because he knows the players, but admitted: "We cannot promise line-up positions. We can only say we made decisions, [and tell the player to] use them."