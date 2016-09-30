Klopp: Divock Origi a doubt for Liverpool's trip to Swansea with minor foot injury

Jürgen Klopp says that Divock Origi is doubtful for Liverpool's trip to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday aftrnoon with a minor injury.

The 21-year-old picked up a slight knock to his feet in training earlier in the week and his involvement in South Wales will be subject to a late fitness test, although Klopp says Origi's problem isn't severe.

The Reds boss, speaking to reporters in his pre-match press conference, declared that there is "not too much news" and "nothing really to talk about" regarding his squad's fitness.

"It's been a normal training week with a couple of little things here and there," continued Klopp, who insisted that "in this moment" there is "not really somebody in doubt" before backtracking to suggest that "maybe" Origi might be unavailable.

The Belgian took "a little knock on his foot" according to the manager, who explained that they must "do a few more assessments" even though "in the end it is nothing major."

Reds likely to be without Origi for Swans trip

Klopp added that "maybe it's a little bit too short a period until the game" for Origi to recover for the trip to Swansea, but said that they "have to see" and that is "all at the moment."

Origi was unlikely to play much part against Francesco Guidolin's Swans, with Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge battling for the role of frontman alongside Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane.

But should Origi - who is awaiting the results of a scan - miss out then Danny Ings is likely to make the matchday squad for a Premier League game for the first time this season.

The England international, who scored a brace for the Under-23s against Sunderland last Sunday, has made just one appearance this season - coming off the bench to play 27 minutes of the 3-0 win over Derby County in the EFL Cup third round.

Elsewhere, Klopp could name an unchanged side from the one that demolished Hull City 5-1 at Anfield a week ago, with Loris Karius to keep his place in goal ahead of Simon Mignolet.