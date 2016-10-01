Burnley boss Sean Dyche praises 'legend' Arsene Wenger ahead of Arsenal clash

Sean Dyche will renew acquaintances with Arsene Wenger on Sunday, and the Burnley manager has praised the longevity of his opposite number.

Wenger is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his appointment as Arsenal manager, and the feel-good factor surrounding the milestone was heightened when his side picked apart Chelsea in a comprehensive 3-0 win last weekend.

Given the fragile job security most managers face, Dyche himself is something of a rare breed as he prepares to enter his fourth year as Burnley boss.

And the 45-year-old, who has also had a spell in charge of Watford, admits he struggles to see why the Frenchman comes in for criticism.

"Arsene is one of the top managers, certainly through the Premier League years, his team, their style and manner," Dyche said in his pre-match press conference.

He added that it is "a strange one" that Wenger is "questioned at times" as he spoke about supporters wanting "actual success" in the form of "trophies" rather than the kind of "success" that Dyche himself would deem such as "style of play."

The Burnley boss continued: "As ever, Arsenal get people questioning them but they look pretty good to me. They've got pace and clever movement."

Speaking about Wenger’s legacy, Dyche suggested that the Frenchman's time in North London will see him looked upon "as an absolute legend in years to come" for his achievements and "what he's done" both "on and off the pitch."

Dyche, who has been linked with the vacant England job recently after Sam Allardyce's departure, praised Wenger's "massive foresight" as to "what the club could be" and also noted the "amazing" business model at Arsenal.

He also lauded Wenger's "moral standard on things like transfers and wages" which he said is "as strong as ever."

Meanwhile, Wenger himself explained to the assembled media how his side can extend their recent run of form against Dyche’s Burnley in Sunday’s clash.

The Gunners boss said his side must enter the game "with the same commitment" and "the same focus" that they have shown in recent matches, as he soke about the potential dangers of facing the Clarets.

He insisted that Burnley, who are unbeaten in their last three home games since losing to Swansea City on the opening day, are "very efficient in some aspects of their game."

"They are very well-organised defensively, they don't concede many goals at home they’ve shown that against Liverpool and Watford," added Wenger, who said that they're also "very dangerous on set-pieces and counter-attacks" and said Arsenal "have to prepare well."