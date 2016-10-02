Jürgen Klopp: Lallana and Lovren should be back after the international break

Jürgen Klopp is hopeful that Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren can recover from knocks they suffered in the 2-1 win at Swansea City by the time of Liverpool's return to action from the international break.

Midfielder Lallana was forced off after just 23 minutes at the Liberty Stadium with an apparent groin injury, while Lovren completed the full 90 minutes but picked up a knock in the last stages.

In Lallana's absence, the Reds completed a second half turnaround - Roberto Firmino cancelling out Leroy Fer's opener with a header before James Milner netted a third penalty in two games for the three points.

Their respective problems are expected to keep them out of international duty over the next two weeks, but Klopp is hopeful that they will return to fitness in time to take on Manchester United at Anfield on Monday October 17.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Reds' win in South Wales, Klopp insisted that Lovren sustained a problem in "one of the last moments of the game" and added: "[It's a] groin [injury] for both, hopefully not that serious."

Lallana and Lovren to remain on Merseyside over international break

The German explained that Lallana "felt it [the muscle]" and "tried it again" but it "didn't work" and he was forced to go off, saying both he and Lovren have "no chance for the national teams."

"But hopefully 16 days should be enough to bring them back on to the pitch for the next game," hoped the manager, whose first-team will split virtually in half as many go off to represent their countries over the next fortnight.

Klopp admitted that "things like this happen" and declared there was "no sign" of any injury problems for either of the two "in the week", adding: "The pitch was a little bit wet, of course, so things like this can happen. It's not too nice but nothing else."

Lallana and Lovren have both been left out of international involvement with England and Croatia over the next two weeks and will instead continue their recoveries at the club's Melwood training ground.