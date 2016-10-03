It was important to grind out a win at Swansea, says Liverpool's James Milner

Liverpool's team spirit came to the fore as they came from behind to beat Swansea City away from home on Saturday afternoon and secure a fourth straight league win, according to James Milner.

After a below-par first-half performance, the Reds came into the break trailing 1-0 after Leroy Fer opened the scoring early on by turning in a corner from close-range.

But a half-time team talk with Jürgen Klopp helped the visitors reverse the momentum at the Liberty Stadium, Roberto Firmino taking just nine minutes of the restart to make it 1-1.

After pressing for a second goal to complete the turnaround for much of the half, Firmino was rewarded for his persistence late on inside the box when Angel Rangel shoved him to the floor battling for a dropping ball.

Milner, having scored two penalties the previous weekend, maintained his flawless record from the spot for Liverpool - chipping down the centre to make it 2-1 and secure a fourth successive league win.

It was really important we won, says Milner

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the midfielder - who continued in the left-back role he has excelled in recently - admitted that every away game in the Premier League is "always tough."

He insisted that naturally, they were "going to have spells" when they were "under the cosh" but bemoaned that the first-half display was their "own doing."

"But in the second-half we performed a low better," Milner continued, despite also acknowledging that the Swans were "still going to have chances" because it's "the Premier League."

The Englishman praised his teammates for the way they "defended well" and for "the character" they showed in "not only coming back to win the game" but for their second-half to be "more like ourselves."

With the win in South Wales the Reds' final fixture before a two-week international break and a monumental clash with rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

And Milner felt that the win ensures the good feeling in the squad will be maintained over the next fortnight as opposed to the frustration that would have followed a draw or a defeat.

Asked whether the win dismissed any doubts about the character of Klopp's squad, the 30-year-old insisted the mentality within the group has never "been in question" but said: "Maybe the organisation and togetherness to know your jobs and everybody to be on the same page and under pressure when things are going wrong [has improved]."

Milner explained that it was "a big three points" because of how the side were "able to put it right and stick together", adding that it was "really important" to win after the "last few games" in which they "have played really well."

"It would have been a big disappointment not to win today and finish these round of fixtures before the international break," he continued, calling it "a massive three points" which will send "everyone away in a good mood and good form for their countries."

He added that he hopes the club's internationals "come back fully fit" so that they can "carry on this run" starting with United.

Milner: We deserved to win at Swansea

Milner's penalty was the fourth he has converted this season alone, making him the Premier League's joint-third top scorer, and he felt the win was merited for their comeback.

Liverpool's vice-captain admitted that it was "a really big moment in the game" but said that they "deserved the three points" for the way they improved after a first-half in which Swansea "were the better team."

He insisted their comeback was a show of "great character from the boys" as well as those "coming off the bench", calling it "a real squad performance" which will "lift us again" and adding: "I'm really pleased to get the three points after being a goal down."