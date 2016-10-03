Swansea City sack Francesco Guidolin and replace him with Bob Bradley

Swansea City have sacked manager Francesco Guidolin and replaced him with Bob Bradley.

Swansea have not won since the opening day of the season and sit 17th in the table.

Former USA coach Bob Bradley has been named as his successor, who will leave Ligue 2 side Le Havre to replace Guidolin, who was appointed manager in January.

New American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien have spoke to a number of potential new managers, including Welshman Ryan Giggs before deciding to hire Bradley.

Who is Bob Bradley?

The 58-year-old has also managed Egypt and Norwegian side Stabek. He reportedly impressed the board at Swansea with his experience and character.

Bradley will take over a Swansea side who are only above the relegation zone on goal difference, and have lost their last three games.

The American’s first game in charge of Swansea will be away to Arsenal on 15th October.

Why has Francesco Guidolin been sacked?

Guidolin has been under extreme pressure this season, and was told today, his birthday, that he would be let go.

The majority of Swansea fans have recently got behind Guidolin, after good performances against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

After losing two stars in Andre Ayew and Ashley Williams and failing to properly replace them, it’s no surprise that Swansea are performing poorly.

Three members of Guidolin’s backroom staff, Diego Bortoluzzi, Gabrielle Ambrosetti and Claudio Bordon, have also been released.

What Swansea said

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins today stated that he was disappointed that the club had to part company with Guidolin.

He also claimed that the reason behind sacking the manager was because they “have not been able to carry performances over from last season.”

The chairman also spoke about how happy he was that Bradley has agreed to join the club, and that he is a highly regarded coach and has a wealth of experience.