Christian Eriksen unsure of specific aspirations with Tottenham this season

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed that he doesn't know what the club's specific aspirations are for the remainder of the 2016/17 season, despite many fans and pundits alike tipping Mauricio Pochettino's men for big things.

Having performed brilliantly last season to challenge for the title, eventually finishing third in the league, many were left pondering whether or not Spurs could keep up their progression this season.

Spurs building on last season

However, it seems like they're doing just that, currently lying second in the Premier League after seven games, having yet to be defeated in the league. Adding to that, they saw off Manchester City by two goals to nil in their most recent fixture, inflicting Pep Guardiola's first defeat as City boss, something that some have spoken about potentially being a watershed moment in terms of setting up this season's title race.

But is it a title race that Pochettino and his players are targeting, or are they looking to simply consolidate their top four place?

Eriksen unsure of targets

Eriksen couldn't say, explaining "I don't think it [a specific target] has been mentioned at any time", going on to say "fortunately, we are in a position in which people take one game at a time, I actually do not know exactly what our aspirations are.”

Tottenham haven't only impressed domestically so far this season, having responded well in the Champions League following their initial defeat to AS Monaco, beating CSKA Moscow away from home in their second group game.

The Danish midfielder offered the idea that the excitement of actually getting into Europe's premier club competition may have distracted Spurs from setting targets for the season, quipping; “I just think everyone has been looking forward to getting started with the Champions League and the league and to make it as good as possible."