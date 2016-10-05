Divock Origi still "convinced" of successful Liverpool future despite recent second-fiddle role

Liverpool striker Divock Origi admits he is having to remain patient as he endures a spell outside of the first-team, insisting he understands Jürgen Klopp's decision-making.

The Belgian has only started twice this season, with both of his appearances from the outset coming in the second and third rounds of the EFL Cup.

Despite scoring in comfortable wins over Championship sides Burton Albion and Derby County away from home, Origi has had few opportunities in the Premier League.

He has been restricted to minutes off the bench with his teammates in fine form, having secured their fourth straight league win for the first time under Klopp at Swansea City last Saturday.

Origi, whose form sky-rocketed under the German manager last season, has acknowledged the difficulty of playing so few minutes but says that it will not affect his form.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper HLN, the 21-year-old explained how he has started "both matches of the League Cup" and "scored in both games" but also admitted that Liverpool "have won almost every game."

Origi: Klopp has told me to stay patient

But he explained that a manager "never changes his winning team" and added that not playing as often as he did last season, when he scored 10 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions, "does not matter" because he is "still convinced" he will "make it at Liverpool."

"Klopp believes in me and says I have to be patient," revealed Origi, who also said that the Reds boss told him to "stay calm" although it is "not easy for a footballer."

Belgium international Origi, currently with Roberto Martinez's squad for 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Gibraltar, said that he wantss "to play" and to "be the decisive player" he was last term.

But he is confident that "everything can turn quickly in football" because he "scored 10 goals in no time" last year in his first campaign on Merseyside.

Origi was recently linked with Serie A giants Juventus, who were supposed to be considering a January bid for the highly-rated youngster, but dismissed any speculation of a move.

He insisted he had "not heard it" and that it was only "a rumour, as there are many", continuing: "No, I concentrate fully on Liverpool and the Belgium national team."