Rooney remains a key figure for club and country, insists teammate Lingard

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard insists that Wayne Rooney remains a key figure at the club and the national team. Rooney has been under criticism for his poor performances this season but Lingard believes that the forward has still a lot to offer.

Rooney earlier this week admitted that he is going to fight for his place at the club. The forward has been demoted to the bench in the last three games for Manchester United by Jose Mourinho. Lingard insisted that he is surprised with the extent of criticism towards Rooney.

Rooney has great attitude

Lingard earned a call up for the national team after performing well for United last month and ahead of the game against Malta suggested that being “back in England fold will be good for Rooney’s confidence.” Lingard also admitted that “Rooney has been really supportive despite spending [fewer] minutes on the pitch for the club.”

Mourinho made the decision to drop Rooney in the game against Leicester City which United won convincingly. Gareth Southgate retained Rooney as captain for England after being named as the caretaker manager. Lingard has hailed his club captain by calling him a “great professional.”

The forward is a perfect leader

Lingard added in the press conference that “Rooney is the perfect leader for the young players.” He further added that at the club “we can speak to him whenever we want and he always helps us.” Rooney has scored one goal and grabbed two assists in Premier League this year. He has been poor overall despite creating such moments for the team.

United have demonstrated their best performances this term when Rooney has not been in the starting lineup. He has a tough task ahead to get back in the team as other players are performing well.