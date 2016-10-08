Tottenham Hotspur International Update: Alderweireld and Janssen on the scoresheet as Davies draws with Wimmer

Despite the Premier League breaking for a week, there has been no rest for Tottenham Hotspur stars as many of them have been stepping out into action for their respective countries.

Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies, Vincent Janssen and Kevin Wimmer, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko have all been involved in action during recent days, with some of their colleagues staying in North London to train with Mauricio Pochettino and co.

Defenders all involved, and a goal for Toby

Two Spurs players have managed to find the net so far during the international break, one more surprising than the other, with Toby Alderweireld netting for Belgium in their 4-0 win over Bosnia.

Meeting a Dries Mertens corner at the near post, Alderweireld produced a brilliant finish to flick the ball past Chelsea 'keeper Asmir Begovic. However, it may have been the clean sheet which pleased the defender the most, as he completed 90 minutes alongside club partner Vertonghen.

Two more Tottenham defenders were in action, and met each other, with Ben Davies' Wales visiting Kevin Wimmer's Austria.

It was an important game, with the two sides favourites to top their group and qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and as it turned out, neither team could take all three points, Wimmer scoring an unfortunate own goal as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Janssen warms up for France clash with beauty

There's another clash between Tottenham players to come in the coming week, when Vincent Janssen faces Moussa Sissoko and Hugo Lloris in the Holland - France game.

Janssen certainly did well in securing his place in the team for that game, as he set up two goals before hammering one into the top corner as Holland beat Belarus by four goals to one.

Sissoko and Lloris, too, will be confident of making their starting 11 for that game, as the pair both completed 90 minutes in France's 4-1 win over Bulgaria.