Hector Bellerin and Alex Iwobi to be offered new deals

Arsenal duo Hector Bellerin and Alex Iwobi are expected to be offered new bumper deals with the Gunners.

The youngsters have excelled at Arsenal this season, helping the Gunners start the 2016/17 season brightly after a disappointing 2015/16 Premier League campaign.

Bellerin, who has been Arsenal’s starting right back since the start of 2015, has attracted interest from Manchester City and Barcelona in recent weeks, and Arsene Wenger is reluctant to let one of his star defenders leave North London.

The 21-year-old right back began his football career in Barcelona, coming through the famous La Masia academy as a right winger, however the then 15-year-old Bellerin was picked up by Wenger, and after converting him into a full back, Bellerin has gone on to become one of the finest young defenders in European football.

Iwobi shining for Gunners

Iwobi meanwhile has become an mainstay in the Arsenal starting XI this season, starting in four of the Gunners’ five league games, and putting in a Man of the Match performance against Chelsea in a 3-0 master class from Arsenal.

Already a fan favourite, Iwobi signed a contract extension with the Gunners as recent as six months ago, however Wenger feels that his recent performances warrant a pay rise for his rapid improvement on the pitch.

Bellerin to leave?

Whilst Iwobi could be happy to sign a new contract, fans should be worried about the situation with Bellerin. Recent reports have linked the Catalonian defender heavily with a move away from Arsenal, with Barcelona and Man City the clubs interested in Bellerin.

A reunion with Pep Guardiola could tempt the Spaniard with a move up north, where he would be guaranteed first team football given the aging numbers City have in the full back position.

However Bellerin has always stated that he enjoys life in London, and is grateful too Wenger for giving him the opportunities to star for the Gunners.