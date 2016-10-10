Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool in double training sessions in lead-up to United clash

Jürgen Klopp has had his players doing double training sessions in preparation for Liverpool's mouthwatering showdown with rivals Manchester United next Monday.

While a number of the German's first-team are out on international duty, the rest of the Reds senior contingent have been working hard at the club's Melwood training ground.

Klopp's side also faced League One side Bradford City in a behind-closed-doors friendly, beating the Bantams 5-0 as Loris Karius, James Milner, Emre Can and Danny Ings all featured.

Ings, who has six goals in five appearances for Liverpool Under-23s, netted twice while Can scored, Milner despatched another penalty and Academy youngster Yan Dhanda got on the scoresheet after coming off the bench.

Among the others involved were defenders Alberto Moreno, Joel Matip and Lucas Leiva, while promising youngsters such as Kevin Stewart, Pedro Chirivella, Ben Woodburn and striker Rhian Brewster, who scored five goals in two England U17s games in the Croatia Cup recently also enjoyed outings.

Reds working to maintain high fitness levels for United

Embed from Getty Images Ings is unlikely to feature in the matchday squad for United despite closing in on a return to full fitness.

In addition, according to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool's squad were in training doing double sessions on Saturday to build up their fitness in time to face Jose Mourinho's men at Anfield in a weeks' time.

It marks a direct contrast to the approach of Mourinho, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the Portuguese boss has afforded United's non-internationals four days off over the weekend.

Liverpool will hope their fitness, which has proven superior to most, if not all, of their opponents so far this season will help them to overcome United as they look for a fifth straight Premier League win.

The Reds are still sweating on the fitness of midfielder Adam Lallana - who went off in the win over Swansea City before the break with a groin injury - but Nathaniel Clyne and Dejan Lovren should shake off knocks in order to be involved.

It is likely Klopp will make only a few changes for the fixture, with his biggest decision likely to be choosing between Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet for the No.1 spot.

If Lallana cannot find fitness in time, Emre Can could replace him in the starting eleven while Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum would all be expected to keep their places in the side.