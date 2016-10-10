Manchester United international round-up: Red Devils shine in World Cup qualifiers

It has been another hectic few days for Manchester United's international stars, as they look to help their respective countries in both friendlies and their 2018 World Cup qualification process.

Eighteen players from the senior team and lower are currently or have represented their countries this week, and here is look back at how they all got on.

Wayne Rooney, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Chris Smalling - England

England interim manager Gareth Southgate picked four United players in his first squad, and youngster Jesse Lingard took the chance given to him by his former under-21 boss.

Both him and captain Wayne Rooney started the match against Malta at Wembley Stadium, and it was Lingard who made the most impact as he troubled the opponents throughout.

However it was Daniel Sturridge and Dele Alli who scored the two crucial goals, young star Marcus Rashford was introduced in the 68th minute, while defender Chris Smalling was an unused substitute.

​It got bad to worse for Rooney, as it was confirmed on Monday night that he will be dropped ahead of the game with Slovenia, with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson taking the captain's armband.

Ander Herrera & David De Gea - Spain

​It proved to special moment for Ander Herrera, as the midfielder received his first call-up for the Spanish national side, Herrera played no part in either game but David De Gea made a big contribution in both of the Spaniards' ties.

​The goalkeeper will have been disappointed with the first result, as Víctor Machín Pérez's pouncing on Gianluigi Buffon's error looked to have secured the points, however they were denied that by a late Daniele de Rossi penalty.

​Spain performed well in their second qualifier, with De Gea keeping a clean sheet as goals from Diego Costa and Nolito gave them a comfortable 2-0 win over Albania.

Paul Pogba & Anthony Martial - France

​The world's most expensive player was also on show in the international break, with Paul Pogba playing the full 90 minutes in France's 4-1 win over Bulgaria.

​They were shook initially by Mihail Alexsandrov's early penalty at the Stade de France, but goals from Kevin Gameiro, Dimitri Payet and Antoine Griezmann gave them a comfortable victory, while striker Anthony Martial remained an unused substitute.

Daley Blind & Memphis Depay - Netherlands

​It was a proud moment for defender Daley Blind, as he was made a second-half captain for the Netherland's 4-1 victory over Belarus. It was easy victory for the Dutch, with goals from Quincy Promes, Davy Klaassen and Vincent Janssen cancelling out Aleksey Rios' consolation. Winger Memphis Depay was an unused substitute in the victory.

Above: Antonio Valencia celebrating his goal in Ecuador's 3-0 win over Chile | Photo: Getty Images / LatinContent / STR

Antonio Valencia - Ecuador

​Valencia put in a man of the match performance as Ecuador steam rolled Chile in their World Cup qualifier. The reinvented full-back opened the scoring in the 19th minute, before setting up Cristian Ramirez's second in the 23rd minute. Their victory was sealed just after the restart when Felipe Caicedo stabbed home the third.

Matteo Darmian - Italy

​Darmian's international break was a complete contrast to that of Valencia, as he was an unused sub in both of Italy's matches, Giampiero Ventura's side drew 1-1 with Spain, and came mighty close to defeat when they took on Albania.

Andrea Belotti opened the scoring, but goals Ilija Nestorovski and Feran Hasani looked to have seen them slump to a shock defeat, but a double Ciro Immobile secured a victory right at the death.

Sergio Romero & Marcos Rojo - Argentina

​Fringe first team players Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo played a full 90 minutes as Argentina were held to a 2-2 draw with South American minnows Peru.

Ramiro Funes Mori opened the scoring, before Gonzalo Higuain restored the lead after Paolo Guerrero's equaliser. Funes Mori soon turned villain as he gave away the penalty, and Christian Cueva converted.

Marouane Fellaini - Belgium

​It was bittersweet night for Marouane Fellaini, as he played 90 minutes in Belgium's 4-0 cruising of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Emir Spahic started a poor night for the Bosnians with his own goal, which was followed by goals from Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Toby Alderweireld. However it was ended badly for Fellaini, with a yellow card ruling him out of the game with Gibraltar.

Dean Henderson & Axel Tuanzebe - England under-20

United's youngsters were also in action as Dean Hederson and Axel Tuanzebe represented the Three Lions at under-20 level, with their 3-1 victory over Germany.

The young shotstopper played well, despite Philipp Ochs opening the scoring for the Germans. However Ademola Lookman equalised before Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a brace to give them a comfortable win. Tuanzebe was brought into the game in the 72nd minute, in place of Lewis Cook.

Eric Bailly - Ivory Coast

​The rising star of Eric Bailly continued as his Ivory Coast side secured a 3-1 win over Mali in their opening World Cup qualifier. It got off to a shaky start after Sambou Yatabare gave Mali the lead in the 18th minute.

However goals from Jonathan Kodjia, Salif Coulibaly and Gervinho gave them the comfortable win.