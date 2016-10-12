Cook linked with Leeds return

AFC Bournemouth youngster, Lewis Cook has been linked with a loan move to former side, Leeds United as the Bournemouth Echo suggests that the young Englishman is a target for the Elland Road-based club.

Cook, currently 19, joined the Vitality Stadium outfit from Leeds this past summer for a fee in the region of €7 million and has made two League Cup appearances and a single Premier League showing this season, playing 81 minutes of the opening day clash against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

Flattering to deceive?

An injury early on in the season had disrupted Cook's progress at his new club as he witnessed the overshadowing of his presence by the loan capture of Arsenal and England star Jack Wilshere, sparking interest from Garry Monk's side.

Cook, who scored during Bournemouth's pre-season friendly clash against Reading, made an appearance as a second-half substitute for the England under-20s during their 2-0 triumph over the Dutch last week. The youngster started in England's 3-1 win over Germany under-20s on Friday.

The youngster was a vital cog in the wheel for Leeds last season, scoring once and assisting twice in 43 Championship appearances. He won the Football League Young Player of the Year accolade last year, also winning the Goal of the Season award for his goal against Fulham.

Leeds an option?

Leeds United, who appointed Garry Monk this past summer, currently lie 11th in the Championship, having won five games and lost two in seven outings and face Chris Powell's struggling Derby County on Saturday.

It is interesting to debate whether a possible return to Elland Road would be feasible for Cook or not, as he will be forced to play second-fiddle in the current Bournemouth side, but would help him in his overall development as a player. Whereas, a return to Leeds can hand him more opportunity to play, but Bournemouth would certainly be unwilling to do so.