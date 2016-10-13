Mignolet: I want my place in the Liverpool team back as soon as possible - starting against United

Simon Mignolet insists he is hopeful of being recalled back into Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool starting eleven when they take on Manchester United on Monday night.

The goalkeeper has been benched for the Reds' last three games with summer signing Loris Karius replacing him between the sticks having returned to full fitness.

The Reds' No.1 missed the start of the season with a broken hand that disrupted his pre-season, having turned down the chance to represent Germany at the Rio 2016 Olympics in order to focus on a successful start to life on Merseyside.

But having since recovered from that injury, Karius has played in wins over Derby County, Hull City and Swansea City in the Reds' last three - although his shaky performance in South Wales before the international break has cast doubt over his place in the side.

And Mignolet says he has not allowed his spell outside of the team to harm his confidence as he bids to restore himself as the manager's first-choice goalkeeper.

"I didn't play the last two weeks and I don't want it to be any longer," the Belgian declared, saying he has looked at the situation "positively" and adding that he hopes to feature against United.

He explained that he still feels "confident" about his form because of his "good league start", saying he felt that he was "important for the team by making some good saves" in games against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

Reds' keeper keen to earn his place in the side back

The 28-year-old only returned to training in mid-week after joining up with Roberto Martinez's squad for international duty over the last couple of weeks.

He, like teammate Divock Origi, was an unused substitute in Belgium's convincing 2018 World Cup qualifying wins over Bosnia & Herzegovina and Gibraltar.

Mignolet said to Belgian media that he has "the advantage" going into the United clash that it "is only Monday" so that he "can have a full preparation" ahead of the mouthwatering clash.

He acknowledged that he does not know what Klopp's decision for United will be, but insisted he can only "prepare myself 100 per-cent" and said: "Whether I play or not, nothing will change my match preparation. It is not in my character to not give 100 per-cent."

Mignolet admitted he has not enjoyed his time out of the team, insisting that "it hurts" every time he sits on the bench as second-fiddle to Karius - saying he is "a lot more nervous" on the bench and his "intention" is "to play again as soon as possible."

"The important thing is that I try to handle the situation the best I can," he continued, saying that he believes his response "has been positive" and has been "appreciated by the supporters."

The former Sunderland shotstopper, who has been at the club since the summer of 2014, said that he hopes to win back his place "as soon as possible" but said his situation for "the national and Liverpool are two separate things" and he wants to play for both equally.

Mignolet, who is second choice to Thibaut Courtois in the Belgian national team, says he is feeling "sharp" and spoke about the fact he has kept on top of his fitness.

He even cited his body "as an instrument" and said that he stays "professional" even in his diet, and joked that compatriot Eden Hazard of Chelsea has "teased" him "a few times already" that he is "there way too often."