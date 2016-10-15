Eddie Howe hails 'faultless' Cherries performance

AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was all smiles and full of praises after his side's impressive 6-1 hammering of Mike Phelan's Hull City on Saturday afternoon at the Vitality Stadium.

Ryan Mason had equalized for Hull after Charlie Daniels handed the Cherries an early lead. But after conceding, Howe's men rampaged past the Tigers' defense as Junior Stanislas and Dan Gosling grabbed their respective braces, making sure that Hull's winless run stretched on to six games.

Howe had named an unchanged side from their 2-2 draw against Watford two weeks ago, as Stanislas was directly involved in four goals and new signing Jordan Ibe too came up with an impressive performance.

'Faultless' performance

"It was very enjoyable from our perspective. Premier League games are so tight usually, but today was nice to be able to enjoy the second half. We were good today. (We) Gifted them the goal and a way back into the game but apart from that, we were faultless really," said the Englishman, heaping praise on his side, which is playing the second Premier League season of its history.

Howe also hailed the finishing, referring it to as "clinical" and stated that it was the difference between the Hull game and their previous outings. The former Burnley manager admitted that his team is full of potential and they'll take the result, despite hitting the post twice in the game.

He also said that it was his side's performance that deserved credit, saying that they "played a really high intensity". The 38-year-old also emphasised on the fact that they were lucky to have only some of their players away on international duties last week, while most of the first team players stayed with them.

A morale boosting result

This was Bournemouth's third win of the season, after racking up wins at home to Everton and Tony Pulis' West Bromwich Albion. The gratifying result takes the Cherries to the ninth position in the table, having played a match more than Southampton, Burnley and Watford, who play their games tomorrow.