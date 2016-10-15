Wijnaldum and Lallana not yet ruled out for United clash, says Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has yet to rule Liverpool midfielders Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum out of their mammoth clash with Manchester United on Monday night.

Lallana sustained a groin injury in the win over Swansea City prior to the international break, while Wijnaldum picked up a hip problem whilst representing the Netherlands against France.

The pair were both seen as major doubts for the visit of Jose Mourinho's United, but Klopp has yet to officially rule them out of contention.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the German said that there injuries are "not too bad" but suggested it is "a question of perspective."

He explained that the Reds still do not know "exactly who is available" as he acknowledged "the issues" of Wijnaldum and Lallana.

"But both [are] not ruled out for Monday I would say," Klopp continued, saying that they will "have to see" because they only have a handful of training sessions left before entertaining their arch rivals at Anfield.

He insisted on Friday that he didn't need "to make a decision now" and that he "can wait" until his "final decision", moving to reassure supporters that they will "have a really good team on the pitch."

Klopp hopeful Coutinho and Firmino can start

Liverpool will hope that they can call upon the services of Brazil duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino after their 13,000-mile round trip back to South America over the break.

The two were both on the scoresheet in a convincing win over Bolivia with Firmino coming off the bench mid-way through the second-half, but he was rested for the win over Venezuela in which Coutinho lasted 83 minutes.

Given their lengthy travels, they could have been struggling to find full fitness to maintain their places in the starting eleven - but with the broadcasters having altered the fixture list to move the game to a Monday night, it's likely they will be involved from the outset.

Klopp acknowledged that the extra days Coutinho and Firmino will have to train with their teammates will have "a big impact" but said that "a lot of things can happen" still with several training sessions left.

He reiterated that he has yet to make a decision as per his starting eleven, but said that his Brazilian duo have "done what they had to do until now."

The Reds boss revealed that Firmino "could do a little bit more" in the previous session while Coutinho has "had only recovery" after "a long, long flight" and "nearly two complete games."

He said that the club did their utmost to ensure the pair had a comfortable return to Merseyside, but acknowledged the "long trip" which will "still [be] in their legs" - before adding: "But each day, each hour helps until the next game so playing on Monday is an advantage in this case."

"Really nice" to have Gomez back in training - Klopp

Klopp also said that defenders Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne have now returned to training and should be in contention to take on United, while Joe Gomez is also back in tram training.

His long-awaited return, coming after a year out of action with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and then an achilles tendonitis problem, saw him applauded by the rest of the Reds squad.

Klopp said that it was "really nice" to have Gomez back with the team and spoke about the "big applause" he received when he walked back out onto the training pitch.

"It's only parts of training and he needs time and he has to do a lot before he's match fit," warned Klopp, who then said it is "really good" and was "a very nice moment" to welcome the Englishman back, in what was "the first time" the defender has trained under him.