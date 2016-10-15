Photos and images from West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Great football was shown by both teams this afternoon at West Bromwich Albion as a draw that Tottenham Hotspur the chance to reduce the deficit between themselves and Manchester City and moved them down to the third place in the table.
The Hawthorns pre-match.
Nike's official match ball was awaiting for the teams to get to the pitch.
The two teams on their way out to the field.
Craig Dawson and Dele Alli fighting for the ball early on the match.
Ben Davies carries the ball as James McClean watches from the back.
Dele Alli and Claudio Yacob struggle for the ball in midfield.
Matt Phillips struggling agains two Spurs deffenders.
Nacer Chadli fighting for the ball against his ex team mate, Dele Alli.
Salomón Rondón regrets the chance he missed in the last minute of the first-half.
Spurs' defense didn't conceded spaces to the West Brom attackers.
Erik Lamela claiming at the referee.
Heung-Min Son came from the bench to add some power to the Spurs attack.
Ben Foster, as did the whole Stadium, exploded when Nacer Chadli scored the opening goal late on.
But Dele Alli had a very powerful celebration of his own after the goal that made it 1-1.
On the last play of the match, Ben Foster ensured West Brom earned a point by tipping Eriksen's free-kick over the bar.