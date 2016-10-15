Photos and images from West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Great football was shown by both teams this afternoon at West Bromwich Albion as a draw that Tottenham Hotspur the chance to reduce the deficit between themselves and Manchester City and moved them down to the third place in the table.

The Hawthorns pre-match.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Nike's official match ball was awaiting for the teams to get to the pitch.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

The two teams on their way out to the field.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Craig Dawson and Dele Alli fighting for the ball early on the match.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Ben Davies carries the ball as James McClean watches from the back.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Dele Alli and Claudio Yacob struggle for the ball in midfield.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Matt Phillips struggling agains two Spurs deffenders.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Nacer Chadli fighting for the ball against his ex team mate, Dele Alli.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Salomón Rondón regrets the chance he missed in the last minute of the first-half.

Spurs' defense didn't conceded spaces to the West Brom attackers.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Erik Lamela claiming at the referee.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Heung-Min Son came from the bench to add some power to the Spurs attack.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Ben Foster, as did the whole Stadium, exploded when Nacer Chadli scored the opening goal late on.

But Dele Alli had a very powerful celebration of his own after the goal that made it 1-1.

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

Photo: Rodrigo Peña I VAVEL

On the last play of the match, Ben Foster ensured West Brom earned a point by tipping Eriksen's free-kick over the bar.