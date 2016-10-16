Reds and Red Devils share the spoils in drab Anfield stalemate

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for tonight. I've been Oliver Emmerson, taking you through Liverpool and Manchester United's 0-0 draw. Until next time, goodbye!

Man of the Match candidates? David de Gea a certainty, after his saves from Can and Coutinho in the second half. Ander Herrera was very well disciplined in midfield for Manchester United, whilst both Matip and Coutinho had good games for the hosts. I'd plump for De Gea, personally.

That's it, all over. Mourinho's United came for a draw, and got it. They could have won it with an Ibrahimovic chance in the second half, but it's two exceptional saves from David de Gea which will be looked back on by those on Merseyside.

Full-time: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

90+2: Ashley Young taking a while to come off, substituted for Luke Shaw.

90+1: Lallana does well to win a free-kick as Liverpool are under some pressure, Fellaini booked for kicking the ball away.

90: Ibrahimovic into the book. Three minutes of added time announced.

86: James Milner off too, he's limping. Moreno on.

85: Divock Origi on for Liverpool, replacing Roberto Firmino.

84: Antonio Valencia with a potential match saving tackle for Manchester United, after Coutinho sent Firmino away with a cute flick. Superb challenge.

81: Fellaini gets to the ball, but heads wide from the corner.

80: Ten minutes left on the clock! Can someone make themselves a hero? Manchester United's first corner of the night...

77: Rashford, who's looked dangerous tonight, replaced by a certain Wayne Rooney.

76: Lallana threads a lovely ball to Firmino behind the defence, but the forward is flagged offside - correctly. De Gea saves, anyway.

75: Blind slips on the halway line and Mane pounces, but United have enough cover back to ensure that it isn't a costly mistake.

71: Coutinho forces De Gea into action! The Brazilian drops his shoulder and blasts one from range towards the top corner, the Spaniard with a fantastic fingertip save to push the ball out for a corner.

67: Milner and Pogba both down after a nastly clash of boots as the Liverpool player tried desperately to get a shot away from the edge of the area. Thankfully, they both manage to shake off the knocks after a while.

64: Mane drives into the area, riding challenges however he can't quite force the ball through to Coutinho.

62: Firmino and Lallana with a nicely worked one-two, before the Englishman flashes an effort wide of the post.

60: First Liverpool change, Lallana on for Sturridge.

59: Great save from De Gea! Matip, in a very advanced position, plays in Can in the box, the Spanish 'keeper getting a fantastic hand to Can's left-footed effort.

54: Chance of the game so far! Pogba skips past a challenge and puts a fantastic cross in for Ibrahimovic, who had just peeled off Matip's shoulder at the back-post. However, the Swede couldn't get his angles right, heading too far back across the goal.

49: Oooh, poor ball from Karius and Pogba intercepts, passing to Ibrahimovic who is - fortunately for Liverpool - offside.

48: Firmino advances down the left wing, crossing for Clyne who was darting in at the back post, only for Ashley Young to sweep the abll away.

45: Back underway!

Mourinho has come in to stifle and contain, and he has. From the first minute United's tactics were clear and they've worked well enough so far. Adding to that, they do just about seem to have enough going forward to trouble Liverpool, despite their defensive style. The Reds were better as the half wore on, but could possibly do with a change to shake things up a little in the second half. Adam Lallana and Divock Origi would be likely candidates for that role.

Half-time: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

45+1: Into a sole minute of added time, and like London buses we have another card. Young talks his way into trouble and picks up a yellow.

44: Alas, the first card of the evening! Lovren feeds the ball to Sturridge, who gets a little boot in the backside from Eric Bailly. Yellow.

42: The home side have marginally enjoyed the better of the last 15 minutes or so, but this game is extremely tight, which you'd imagine is much to Jose Mourinho's liking. A few minutes until the interval.

35: Liverpool have a corner easily cleared after Mane slips in Clyne down the right, the full-back's cross charged out of play by Ashley Young.

31: Some handbags between Herrera and Coutinho after an ill-timed challenge from the Spaniard. Still no yellow card for either side, a surprise given the sheet volume of fouls so far.

29: Better from Liverpool. Nice work from Sturridge and Mane, Henderson eventually the man to deliver a cross to Firmino, who heads straight at De Gea.

25: Rashford giving James Milner some trouble with his pace, Loris Karius doing very well then to push away a low cross from the youngster.

23: There's a first shot for the home side as Coutinho slips the ball into Can's path, the German shooting over the bar from range.

17: Liverpool haven't enjoyed the best opening period, Ibrahimovic finds room for another shot but is eventually closed down by Matip, the ball deflecting into Karius' hands. The Reds yet to produce an effort on goal.

14: Pogba picks the ball up in space for his first shot of the evening, but again Karius isn't troubled as the ball flies over the crossbar.

11: United with their first set-piece chance of the night as Lovren stupidly fouls Ibrahimovic, but Liverpool get lucky as Fellaini is flagged offside from the ball in.

10: Emre Can, looking to slot back into the side with ease, aims an expansive ball at Sturridge, the frontman just not quite there in time to bring the ball fully under control.

7: Coutinho and Firmino press Herrera in midfield, the former with a good tackle that presents his national teammate with the ball, an eventual cross towards Sturridge cleared by Smalling.

6: Pogba is brought down some 30 yards from goal. Ibrahimovic lines it up to have a go at Karius...



Way, way over the bar.

3: It had been discussed before the game whether Henderson or Can would take up the deepest role in the home midfield. It looks like it's Henderson based on these first few minutes, with Can just ahead.

2: United looking to get into Liverpool early, Rashford with a foul there, late on Milner and he's lucky not to go into the book.

1: United go long straight from kick-off, Clyne winning his first duel against Young before Mane is brought down.

0: Kick-off! Underway in this one.

The two teams are out and shaking hands, You'll Never Walk Alone belts around Anfield! Let's hope the game lives up to the atmosphere.

Just five minutes to go until this one gets underway! Sure to be a thriller, which manager will come out on top, winning bragging rights and a crucial three points? Not long until we find out!

Eric Bailly has just had some lengthy treatment too his left thigh whilst warming up, reports Mark Ogden of the Independent. No further news on that yet, he looks like he will start the game although it's one to keep an eye on.

Just half an hour until kick-off now! Get your predictions into @VAVEL on Twitter, if you so wish.

Could United expose Liverpool at set-pieces tonight? You look at the away side and see Bailly, Smalling, Fellaini, Pogba and Ibrahimovic as very tall players. In the home side, Lovren and Matip? Can, Henderson and Sturridge will all have to use their height to lend a hand.

Mourinho, unsurprisingly, has gone with a fairly defensive looking side. Fellaini into the team, he always seems to relish playing against Liverpool. Ashley Young looks like he's been picked to add some extra defensive cover from the front three, whilst Wayne Rooney is again on the bench.

Adam Lallana is fit enough to be named amongst the Liverpool substitutes, whilst Wijnaldum is out of the squad completely. Coutinho in midfield means that Daniel Sturridge starts for Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho more cautious - Manchester United XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba; Rashford, Young, Ibrahimovic.

Jürgen Klopp goes attacking - Liverpool XI: Karius; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Henderson, Can, Coutinho; Mane, Firmino, Sturridge.

TEAM NEWS IS IN!

It's up to each manager to get his tactics right tonight, but Klopp's hand could be forced after Georginio Wijnaldum picked up an injury on international duty, whilst Adam Lallana sat out two England qualifiers with a groin problem. There's been scarce news as to whether or not the two midfielders will be fit to play, Liverpool keeping their cards close to their chest. Mourinho doesn't have as many worries, and will likely be boosted by returning duo Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw, both of whom could at least make the substitutes bench.

Liverpool come into the game in excellent form, having won their last four Premier League games, which saw Klopp pick up the September manager of the month award. Their most recent victory was away at Swansea City, coming from 1-0 down to win despite a poor first half performance. Manchester United could only draw at home to Stoke City last time out, a late Joe Allen equaliser frustrating the Red Devils after a dominant performance.

It is Manchester United that have won the last four league games between these two sides. Bar that fantastic 2013-14 season, Brendan Rodgers struggled to get a hand on United in the league, and Klopp lost his first game against the Red Devils by a goal to nil in January. However, Liverpool did get the better of Manchester United in the Europa League last season, winning 3-1 on aggregate in the last 16, drawing at Old Trafford after triumphing 2-0 at Anfield.

The game has also been given a slightly bigger billing considering the stakes involved, with each side looking to keep pace at the top of the league after a strong start from all the main contenders in the Premier League. Liverpool go into the game sitting in fourth, but a convincing win could send them top. United are seventh currently, but could leapfrog tonight's hosts if they take all three points.

Liverpool - Manchester United is always one of the biggest, if not the biggest, fixtures in the English football calendar, and it's no different tonight as the build up to this one has been huge. The clash has taken on an even bigger weight thanks to the two managers now at the clubs, with Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp pitting his wits against Jose Mourinho for the first time in around a year, with Klopp's Reds beating Mourinho's Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge around this time last year.

Good evening! Welcome, one and all, to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute text commentary of tonight's titanic Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United. It's at Anfield, under the lights, sure to be a thriller! I'm Oliver Emmerson, and I'll be taking you through the game, with kick-off in the North West set for 20:00 BST. Stick with me until then though, for build up to the game and of course the all important team news.