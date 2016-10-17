Jürgen Klopp places trust in Loris Karius with Liverpool 'keeper set to keep place for United visit

Jürgen Klopp says he isn't worried about the form of Loris Karius with the Liverpool goalkeeper set to keep his place for their crunch clash with Manchester United on Monday night.

The German goalkeeper is expected to keep his place after being preferred over former No.1 Simon Mignolet in the last three games.

Karius, who signed from Bundesliga side Mainz for £4.7 million in the summer, produced an unconvincing display in the 2-1 win over Swansea City before the international break.

The shot-stopper notably flapped at corner and was fortunate not to be punished for his indecision at a couple of crosses, with Swansea having taken an early lead from a set-piece.

Though United are proficient at set-pieces - having scored four goals from corners and free-kicks this season - Klopp has confidence in Karius to improve.

Reds boss: "Neither 'keeper will ever be completely free of mistakes"

"It was only once actually," the German declared, when asked about Karius failing to come off his line. "We have analysed that. It was only the last situation [where Mike van der Hoorn missed] really."

Klopp declared that "whichever goalkeeper" he chooses there is no 100 per-cent guarantee that they will be "totally free of mistakes", insisting: "That's the way it is. That's the game, and that's no problem."

He explained that, to counter that, it is about "giving the boys the best feeling" and also "the biggest support to perform at their best" which he says they have been doing.

The Reds boss called it his "job" to "create an atmosphere where single mistakes are not really important" and overly scrutinised and criticised, adding: "That's how it is in this [Karius'] case and we will see on Monday how my decision was."

I can't change goalkeepers regularly, says Klopp

Before the recent international break, Klopp declared that he would take the coming two weeks to assess the situation with his goalkeepers.

But it appears that Karius is set to continue ousting Mignolet for the spot between the sticks at least for the meantime.

Klopp called it a "difficult" decision but insisted that it is "a luxury problem" because the club have "two very strong goalkeepers" to choose from.

He did admit that he "can't handle the goalkeeping position" like he does "all the other positions" and rotate as he does "with a defender or full-back or striker."

"It's not possible," said Klopp, hinting that Karius will remain his first-choice, saying he "respects this" and will "make my decision."