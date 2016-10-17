Liverpool boss Klopp: We aren't thinking about what United can do to us, but what we can do to them

Jürgen Klopp insists Liverpool are not focused on what problems Manchester United can pose to them on Monday night and that rather, they are concentrating on their own game.

The Reds host their old rivals in a mouthwatering Anfield affair as they look to maintain the scintillating recent form that has carried them to five straight wins in all competitions.

With United having lurched from brilliant to abysmal with three successive wins, three successive losses and then another run of three straight wins - they have been rarely billed as underdogs for the showdown.

But with the incredible array of talent at the disposal of Jose Mourinho, Liverpool boss Klopp acknowledges that it will be a tight game, but insists they will go out to play their own game.

"We don't think about United too much," he insisted, saying that his side "know about their strengths" as well as "where they are individually strong, experienced and all that stuff."

The German admitted that United are "a good side" but believes his team can "use the situation" if the visitors are "not concentrating for a second."

Klopp said that there is not "a big difference between the teams" and added: "nobody can be thinking this will be a clear result with a game decided early on."

Reds boss wary of "big challenge" of facing Mourinho

Mourinho and Klopp have gone head-to-head five times already in their managerial careers, with Klopp having won three times as Borussia Dortmund against the Portuguese's Real Madrid.

And the Reds boss admitted that Mourinho is "a very, very successful and very experienced colleague" and told journalists that the two have had "a few talks before the games, especially against Real Madrid."

Klopp insisted that it was "always difficult" coming up against Mourinho because he "always has good teams behind him" and he creates "a big challenge" which he believes is also "how it is this time."

But he added: "I've said before, it's not Mourinho against Klopp. That would make the game much easier. This is Liverpool against United, two good sides."

Klopp also insisted that his team "are in the race for three points" which is the "only thing I need."

Klopp: We will be ready and we will try everything

It is the first meeting between the two since last March, when Liverpool prevailed in a two-legged Europa League last 16 tie with United - starting with a 2-0 win at Anfield thanks to goals from Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp joked that while he doesn't write down his pre-match team talks, he could use his one from the Europa League game "again."

He declared that his time will "be ready" though they have "a lot of things to do" and insisted: "That's the only thing I can promise [that we'll be ready.] We'll try everything, I am really looking forward to it."

Klopp said that he is "quite optimistic" ahead of a "wonderful opportunity" to play "a home game under the floodlights" in front of what he expects to be a "fantastic atmosphere" and said: "Trying your best in a situation like this is the best thing I can imagine when I think of football."