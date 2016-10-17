Opinion: Ten of the best Manchester United vs Liverpool encounters of all time

On Monday night, English football’s two famous teams will renew unpleasantries when Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United travel to Anfield for a date with Jurgen Klopp’s rampant Liverpool team. While Monday’s encounter has not received the same amount of press granted to September’s Manchester Derby, in some ways the impending match should be even more highly anticipated.

Liverpool finally look as if they’re playing Klopp’s brand of football, and road wins already over Chelsea and Arsenal have some on Merseyside dreaming of a title challenge come the business end of the season. Meanwhile, Mourinho’s men have been significantly more difficult to pin down; they were excellent against Leicester and for spells against Stoke, but decidedly mediocre against City and Watford. When these two meet under the lights in front of the Kop on Monday, expect fireworks to ensue.

To whet your appetite, this writer has compiled a list of the 10 best games between these two great rivals over the last 40 years.

United 2, Liverpool 1 1977 FA Cup Final

In the 1970s and 80s, it wasn’t always easy supporting United. The club found itself mired in the second division for a season and only won one major trophy. Liverpool’s complete and utter domination of European football only made things more difficult for those of a Mancunian persuasion. However, that one major trophy, and the circumstances surrounding it, made up for much of the decade’s distress.

Liverpool walked out at Wembley having already clinched the First Division title and with the European Cup Final against Borussia Monchengladbach in just four days’ time. The opportunity for an unprecedented treble was on the cards, if they could only beat Tommy Docherty’s men. Sadly for Bob Paisley’s side, United had other ideas.

A scoreless first half played out with neither team able to conjure much offensively. However, the game soon sprang into life after halftime when three goals were scored within the space of five minutes. Stuart Pearson struck for United before Jimmy Case volleyed home to equalize. However, United had the last laugh when a Lou Macari strike deflected off Jimmy Greenhoff and in to rob the Scousers of their chance at a treble, though they duly went on to beat Gladbach.